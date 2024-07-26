Number of whales and dolphins to be counted as UK seas face heat and pollution pressures

Volunteers will be looking out for whales and dolphins (PA)

Wildlife enthusiasts are preparing to complete a census of Britain’s whales and dolphins as the species face threats such as water pollution and rising sea temperatures.

The National Whale and Dolphin Watch began on Friday and will last until Sunday, August 4, as volunteers observe UK coastlines for signs of life.

While the UK is home to species such as bottlenose dolphins and fin whales, participants will be keen to see how the 2024 survey compares to the 1,400 sightings last year.

The Sea Watch Foundation, which is organising the event again this year, will produce a report about the state of affairs once the census has been completed.

Peter Evans, the director of the Sea Watch Foundation said that climate change has “almost certainly” played a role in the pressures the creatures are facing.

“We’re noticing that changes are taking place such as alterations in species distribution, conservation status of certain species and changes in the pressures that they’re facing.

“These are all almost certainly related to climate change and that’s why it’s extremely important to get as many people out there as possible to maximise coverage.”

Last year another survey completed by Orca recorded 55,604 whales and dolphins and a subsequent report warned that human impact is putting increasing pressure on species.

Sally Hamilton, Orca chief executive, said: “Despite growing awareness of human impacts on the ocean, the pressures continue to pile onto cetaceans and the ecosystems they inhabit.”

Meanwhile, global ocean temperatures are higher than ever - according to research - which is putting further pressure onto sea creatures.

The 2023 National Whale and Dolphin Watch saw more than 1,000 volunteers take part, some being expert finders and other first time novices.

Mr Evans said he has fond memories of seven long-finned pilot whales being spotted off Aberdeen and white-beaked dolphins being glimpsed twice near Shetland.

He added: “About 30 species of cetaceans have been recorded around Britain now.

“That is almost a third of the species throughout the world, so on a global scale our little island is pretty important.”