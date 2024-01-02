BY THE NUMBERS: Arizona sees population growth, housing market changes in 2023
When it comes to population, economic, and political statistics; where was Arizona in 2023 and where do experts expect it to be by the end of 2024?
When it comes to population, economic, and political statistics; where was Arizona in 2023 and where do experts expect it to be by the end of 2024?
A planned six-day junior doctors' strike will have a big impact on routine care, a health chief says.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after Iran sent a warship to the Red Sea in response to the US Navy’s sinking of three Houthi boats over the weekend, adding to regional tensions as ships continue to avoid the key waterway.Most Read from BloombergIran Sends Warship to Red Sea After US Sinks Houthi BoatsQuake Hits Northwestern Japan, Killing Four, Wrecking HomesIndia’s Crude Oil Imports From Russia Plunge on Payment IssuesUS Pushed Dutch Maker of Chip Equipment to Block Chinese Sales Before DeadlineMaersk
The holiday photo absence has only added to the mystery surrounding the ex-first lady, who has been MIA from her husband's 2024 campaign and court appearances.
These nine new state laws go into effect Jan. 1.
If you are already bored by the pre-election electioneering being mounted by UK political parties, then standby for global pre-election electioneering. This year over 2 billion people will vote for new governments across the globe: the US, the UK, Iran, India, Pakistan, Mexico, EU, Russia (a joke), Indonesia and a host of European nations. In short, a combined population of 49% of the world.
The Georgia Republican got called out on social media for disparaging the Democratic ex-president while ignoring the sex offender's friendship with Trump.
Mr Giuliani said he ‘didn’t know how to go about’ applying for a pension
ABC aired an interview Sunday with three former White House staffers who testified before the Jan. 6 committee, and Trump was not pleased
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat said that if Trump is both reelected and convicted of a crime, he could just do the job from behind bars.
Christina Bobb accused opponents of the former president of putting out ‘propaganda’ to harm his 2024 presidential run
Prague has refused to attend a UN Security Council meeting called by Moscow over an alleged Ukrainian attack on Belgorod on Dec. 30, amid the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Czech-made Vampire RM-70 multiple rocket launchers were involved.
As Donald Trump stood before a crowd earlier in December, he joked about the increasingly frenzied speculation over his plans for a second term in power.
Fox News' Trey Yingst on the latest from the war in Israel as fighting continues with no end in sight
The S&P 500 ended the year close to a record high, as did France’s Cac-40 index and Germany’s DAX. Inflation started to come down sharply right across the developed world, and bond yields started to fall as well.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has announced in a letter that from 1 January 2024, France will no longer accept new imams trained and sent by other countries. This in a bid to reduce "foreign influence" on Islam in France. That means by 1 April 2024, imams sent from other countries still present in France will not be able to remain under their current status.Instead, they will have to change their status and a specific framework will be implemented to enable associations managing place
Russia called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to censure Ukraine after an attack on Russian soil. Barbie Nadeau reports on what was said at that meeting.
The disgraced former congressman had posted a poll asking his 120,000 followers on X whether he should remain in the Republican party
"If there was any validity about keeping Trump off a ballot, you would see 48 other states trying to do the same thing," Sununu told CNN on Sunday.
An officer of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Senior Lieutenant Mikhail Konopitsyn, was killed when a series of explosions hit the Russian city of Belgorod on Dec. 30, Russian media and Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence reported.
U.S. Navy helicopters sank three small boats carrying Houthi militants in the Red Sea, killing the crews, after U.S. warships responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel, military officials said Sunday.