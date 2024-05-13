Nunavik woman named Ranger of the Year for her work with youth

Nancy Kooktook has dedicated much of her work as a master corporal with the Canadian Rangers to helping young people in her home community of Kangiqsualujjuaq.

For her work, the Canadian Armed Forces recently named her Ranger of the Year for Division 2, which covers all of northern Quebec, including all the regular and reserve units.

Kooktook’s involvement with the Canadian Rangers began during the late 1990s when she was 12 years old and joined the junior rangers program.

“I joined because it looked fun and I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps,” she said in a phone interview.

“He helped me so much,” she added with a tremble in her voice, speaking of her late dad, Charlie Etok, who also was a ranger for nearly three decades. He made training easier for her, Kooktook said, calling him an inspiration for the work she does now.

Kooktook officially became a Canadian Ranger in 2005 and began to climb the ranks with specific goals in mind, one of which was to become a role model for the youth.

Canadian Rangers are members of the Canadian Armed Forces who are on duty while training or when called upon to assist in an emergency or domestic operation.

There are about 5,000 rangers members based in more than 200 communities across the country, according to the Canadian government.

“The youth need someone to look up to,” said Kooktook. “They need to feel safe, and be around positive people with good energy.

“That is what I feel when I am with them. I feel good with them.”

Kooktook, a member of the Kangiqsualujjuaq patrol, will be honoured with a commendation from Brig-Gen. Dave Abboud.

“I am proud to be Ranger of the Year,” Kooktook said.

“We need more people that can look after the youth. They can do anything they put their mind to, they can become whoever they want to be, and they can achieve their goals if they are up for it.”

Kooktook said her message to young people is that “all your hard work pays off. One day, it will be recognized. Don’t give up.”

For Kooktook, being in the rangers is a family affair, from her father to herself and now her 15-year-old daughter who is enrolled in the Junior Canadian Rangers program.

Ranger of the year awards are chosen based on the member’s leadership skills and their work in the community, said Master Cpl. Etienne Bertrand.

Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News