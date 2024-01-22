‘Nunavummiut deserve to have more control over their lives,’ Trudeau says

Now that Nunavut and the federal government have a devolution agreement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he welcomes the new powers the territory will have to make decisions about its future.

Trudeau, Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Aluki Kotierk signed the Nunavut Lands and Resources Devolution Agreement Thursday afternoon in Iqaluit.

Following the signing ceremony — attended by politicians, Nunavut Agreement negotiators and other dignitaries — Trudeau, Akeeagok and Kotierk spoke with reporters at the Aqsarniit hotel lounge.

“Canada’s strength is that we work things out from a multitude of perspectives,” Trudeau said to a question about how the federal government might handle a hypothetical future dispute with Nunavut.

“In this step that we’re taking — to recognize that Nunavummiut deserve to have more control over their lives, their future, their land, their territory — is entirely what Canada is all about.”

Akeeagok echoed Trudeau’s answer, saying that working to resolve differences is a core Nunavut value.

Trudeau dodged a question about his electoral future, specifically to what extent he needs to win back the Nunavut riding — currently held by NDP member of Parliament Lori Idlout — if his Liberals hope to hold onto power.

Instead, he criticized Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, his main political rival who is leading him in several public opinion polls.

“They want to take Canada backwards,” Trudeau said of the Conservatives.

“For now and for the next year-and-a-half-plus, we have a lot of work to do and we’re going to keep rolling up our sleeves and doing it together.”

Several other questions focused on implementation of parts of the new agreement.

Trudeau and Akeeagok highlighted that both levels of government will pass and repeal laws over the course of the three-year devolution implementation period, which is set to conclude April 1, 2027 when the deal takes effect.

The two leaders also said they will support federal public service workers as their roles are transferred to the GN.

Trudeau promised Ottawa would help Nunavut as it navigates toward a new era of self-determination.

“Working together as partners is a model that, quite frankly, we need to learn from in the south, and I’m really excited about being here today,” he said.

“These are all questions we’ll be working out in the coming years.”

Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News