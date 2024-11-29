The Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit. (David Gunn/CBC - image credit)

Nunavut has a new chief justice, after its former top judge retired earlier this year.

Susan Cooper, a longtime Nunavut judge and lawyer, will now take on the job, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a news release Friday.

Outgoing Chief Justice Neil Sharkey retired because he turned 75 — the mandatory retirement age for judges.

Cooper was appointed to the Nunavut bench in 2009. Before that, she was an associate at Cooper and Johnson, a firm in Yellowknife, from 1988 to 1992.

She then practised as a sole practitioner in Yellowknife and Iqaluit and became a partner with Chandler and Cooper in 1998.

Her practice focused on civil, criminal, family, child protection, municipal and administrative law, among others.