Nunavut premier survives confidence vote

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok speaks in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Nov. 6 on a motion to remove him from his position. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok will stay on the job after MLAs voted on whether to remove him Wednesday afternoon in the Legislative Assembly.

Ten MLAs voted to keep him on the job, while eight voted to oust him.

Akeeagok's family, including his wife, mother and aunt all sat behind him in the legislature during the vote.

Akeeagok, 40, was chosen as premier by MLAs in 2021.

Aivilik MLA Solomon Malliki issued a notice of a motion during Monday's sitting of the Legislative Assembly that he planned to bring a motion to have Akeeagok removed from his position.

This is the second time Nunavut MLAs have voted to remove their premier. In 2018, Nunavut MLAs removed Paul Quassa as premier halfway through his term.