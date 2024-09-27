Nunavut RCMP say man charged in 1986 death of girl served time for two other murders

RANKIN INLET, Nvt. — The Nunavut RCMP says a man recently charged in the killing of a 15-year-old girl about four decades ago had served time for two other murders when he was arrested this week at a halfway house in Ottawa.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. George Henrie says Jopey Atsiqtaq was out on parole and living at the halfway house with various conditions after serving a life sentence for killing two other people in Iqaluit in the 1980s.

He was arrested Tuesday at the house and appeared in court in Iqaluit the next day on a charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Mary Ann Birmingham.

Birmingham was found dead in Frobisher Bay in what was then the Northwest Territories in May of 1986.

Frobisher Bay later became Iqaluit and is now the capital of Nunavut.

Henrie says that in April 1990 a judge found in a preliminary hearing that there wasn't enough evidence for Atsiqtaq to face trial in Birmingham's murder.

