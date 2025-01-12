Nurse critically injured in stabbing at Greater Manchester hospital A&E department

The nurse was on duty at Royal Oldham hospital, Greater Manchester, when she was attacked.

The nurse was on duty at Royal Oldham hospital, Greater Manchester, when she was attacked. Photograph: Licensed to Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

A nurse is in a critical condition after she was stabbed in a hospital A&E in a suspected attempted murder, police said.

The nurse was on duty at the Royal Oldham hospital, in Greater Manchester, when she was attacked with a sharp instrument at about 11.30pm on Saturday night.

Greater Manchester police (GMP) said the woman, aged in her 50s, was being treated for “life-changing” injuries.

A 37 year-old-man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody, the force said.

GMP said it did not believe there was a threat to the wider public and that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Detectives have launched a major investigation into the attack and its potential motive.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood the nurse was set upon with a sharp instrument – not a knife – in the busy A&E department of the hospital, eight miles north-east of Manchester.

DS Craig Roters, from GMP’s Oldham district, said: “This is a serious incident which has left a woman in a critical condition. Our thoughts are with her family and colleagues, and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“The local community can expect to see an increase in police presence whilst we carry out inquiries, but they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have. We know that news of this nature will come as a shock, and if you have any concerns or anything you would like to share, please speak to them.”