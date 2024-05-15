Nurse Penny has no regrets following almost three decade career at Dr John Gillis Memorial Lodge

After 29 years of caring for seniors and their families at Dr John Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast, director of nursing Jennifer Penny will be missed by residents and staff as she moves into retirement.

“I have no regrets,” said Ms Penny reflecting on her career. “I look back and think yes, I’m happy I did that.”

After working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for six years directly after graduating nursing school, Ms Penny decided to apply to a workplace closer to home, to better accommodate her growing family.

She committed to two years of work at the Lodge when she signed on in 1995. Since then she has cared for hundreds of residents in their final stages of life.

“People say, oh, that must be such a depressing job,” Ms Penny said,“But it’s really not. It’s a natural part of life.”

She has found helping seniors to enjoy the end of their life and be as comfortable as possible to be incredibly meaningful work. She knows helping family members through the experience is another important part of the role.

“It’s like I have a big extended family,” Ms Penny said about the numerous connections she has made with residents and their loved ones over the past three decades.

However, she said the work is also challenging.

While she never questioned her desire to be a nurse, she did find it difficult at times to balance work at the Lodge and being involved in her four adult children’s lives. She knows, with shift work and the demands of the job, many nurses struggle to find the right balance.

It’s also common for nurses to wish they could do more for residents, she said.

“At the end of the day I had to say, as long as I gave it my all, then I’ve done everything I could have,” she said.

Through her 13 years as a nurse on the floor and then 16 as the director of nursing, the Lodge has shifted from a home with about 30 beds to just over 90.

Ms Penny has seen a significant increase in regulations and documentation nurses and staff are required to follow and complete, she said.

The level of care incoming patients require is also typically higher now, because seniors are supported to stay in their homes longer.

All of this has added to staff’s workload, she said.

But through these changes, Ms Penny made it her mission to ensure the environment at the Lodge didn’t veer from its roots as a place that feels like home.

“I often will comment to staff to remember we’re working in the residents’ home, they’re not living in our workplace,” she said. Today she knows the Lodge will be in good hands when she hears more senior staff orienting new workers not only to the general workflow, but to individual residents’ preferences.

She hopes that work and mentality is always supported and maintained.

Ms Penny said she will always be a busy person and may dabble in some nursing work here or there down the road.

But for now she intends to visit her family, some of whom are located in Ontario and BC and then spend time freely tending to the family’s strawberry farm and enjoying hobbies like gardening.

“I guess I just announced the end of my two years,” she said to a room full of residents and community members who shared a mixture of laughter and tears as they celebrated Ms Penny at a retirement party last week.

