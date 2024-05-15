Nurse Practitioner leadership roles support integration into the system

The number and variety of nurse practitioner (NP) positions supporting health provision on the Island has grown substantially since 2006 when they first signed on with Health PEI, but the highly trained nurses haven’t had a dedicated seat at a management level until more recently.

In 2022 Ellen Christie of Charlottetown took on the first Nurse Practitioner director position and hasn’t looked back.

“Nurse practitioner perspectives need to be a part of these conversations,” she said about high-level health system planning and management.

There are approximately 60 nurse practitioners working on PEI today, which is one of the highest numbers working per capita in Canada, according to Health PEI.

NPs contribute to primary care provision by managing independent panels of patients and working within the collaborative patient medical home primary care settings. Some work within long-term care and others partner with specialist physicians in neonatology, mental health, physiatry, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, nephrology, oncology, senior care, sexual health and other areas.

Within the director role Ms Christie said from the get-go she has constantly contributed to conversations by fielding questions from leadership and physicians about where and how NPs could contribute and fit in to care provision.

Ms Christie also identified the need for Health PEI to focus on increasing support and professional development opportunities for NPs.

To fill that need, Shannell MacKinnon of Morell has taken on the Island’s first Nurse Practitioner director of Clinical Practice and Education role, this year.

“It can be a leap starting out as an NP after working as an RN,” said Ms MacKinnon, who is working to make sure they have access to the support they want and need to succeed and work to their potential.

She is also working to identify ways experienced NPs can be supported and have access to professional development opportunities.

Ms Christie and Ms MacKinnon expect these initiatives will help recruit and retain NPs as well as support improved skills, abilities and job satisfaction among those already working within Health PEI. All of this could ultimately contribute to strengthening the health care system and improve access to care for Islanders.

“Nurse practitioners are leaders within the system,” Ms MacKinnon said, noting the opportunities to contribute to pushing quality and holistic health provision forward is near endless. She feels fortunate to have an opportunity to support local NPs in developing and putting their strengths, abilities, knowledge and leadership skills to use.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic