Nurse stabbing: 37-year-old man charged with attempted murder

A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a nurse was stabbed at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Rumon Haque from Royton in Oldham, who is also accused of possession of a bladed article, will appear in custody at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Detective Superintendent Matt Walker said: “Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with our NHS colleagues to support anyone who has been affected by this incident.”

The nurse, a woman in her 50s, was seriously injured in the hospital’s acute medical unit at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

It is believed that she was attacked with a sharp instrument that was not a knife, and was left with life-changing wounds.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting described nurses as “the backbone of our NHS” after hearing of the woman’s injuries.