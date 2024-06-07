Nurse struck off after making patients wash car as ‘therapy’

Ian Brown was referred to the Nursing & Midwifery Council in November 2020, his actions have amounted to 'serious misconduct involving numerous vulnerable residents' - DAVID GEE/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

A nurse who made vulnerable patients wash his car and then claimed it was part of their “therapy” has been struck off.

Ian Brown, a mental health specialist at a care home for male offenders with mental illnesses, got four residents sectioned under the Mental Health Act to clean his vehicle.

A disciplinary panel described his conduct as “deplorable” and struck him off the nurses’ register.

After qualifying as a nurse in 2018, Mr Brown joined Foxhall House in Ipswich, a 16-bedded unit for offending men with mental illnesses, in January 2019.

In August 2019, he took four residents out of the home to clean his car, a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) misconduct hearing heard.

He claimed, at the time, it was “therapy”, one of his colleagues told the hearing.

“I was on the late shift. In handover, there was nothing to report that he [Mr Brown] was taking the patients out to wash his car, it wasn’t discussed,” the colleague said.

“[Mr Brown] said it was therapy.”

Another witness told the panel: “He came into the handover room and while I was handing over said that he had a job for the patients that afternoon and would be having them wash his car.”

The panel heard only two of the four patients had permission to leave.

The NMC also concluded the 'appropriate and proportionate' sanction was that Mr Brown be struck off from the nurses' register - DAVID GEE/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

The hearing was also told in a disciplinary allegation response where Mr Brown had responded: “I believe it’s more constructive to wash a car than sit outside smoking.”

Mr Brown was also found to have left a gate open in September 2021, meaning a patient was able to “abscond” before staff were “luckily” able to get him back.

He resigned in October 2019 and was referred to the NMC in November 2020.

The panel concluded Mr Brown’s conduct amounted to “serious misconduct involving numerous vulnerable residents” and potentially, members of the public which occurred over a period of time.

“[We] determined that this is conduct that showed a flagrant disregard to the Code and would be considered deplorable by fellow nurses as well as an ordinary informed member of the public,” they said.

“The panel finds that vulnerable residents, visitors, members of the public and colleagues were put at risk of physical and emotional harm as a result of Mr Brown’s misconduct.

“Mr Brown’s misconduct had breached the fundamental tenets of the nursing profession and therefore brought its reputation into disrepute.”

They said he had “deep-seated attitudinal issues”, saying: “Mr Brown’s actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and are fundamentally incompatible with him remaining on the register.”

They concluded the “appropriate and proportionate” sanction was that he be struck off from the nurses’ register.