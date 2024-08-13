Nursery to build reservoir to recycle more water

A new reservoir is to be built at a commercial nursery in Herefordshire to help capture, store and recycle more water.

Wyevale Nurseries said it was building the water conservation system at its Container Tree production site on King’s Acre Road in Hereford.

A reservoir was built at the firm's main nursery in 2022 which attracted new species of wildlife and helped alleviate flooding while recycling water, the nursery said.

A native hedge will also be planted at the site along with bat and bird nesting boxes, insect blocks and a hedgehog nesting box.

The nursery business supplies garden centres and landscape contractors with trees, shrubs, hedging and herbaceous plants.

Tim Fawbert, group finance director, said the firm was focussing on its sustainability goals to reduce abstraction from boreholes and mains and to recycle water and reduce flooding.

“If the experience gained from the construction of the reservoir at the main nursery in 2022 is anything to go by, the reservoir is expected to attract new species of wildlife to the area, as well as helping to alleviate flooding risk and recycle water," he said.

He said the firm recycled 28% of its water used in its main container shrub and herbaceous production last year up until June.

“In order to recycle more water, we need this new reservoir.”

