Nursery given inadequate rating amid safety fears

A Surrey nursery and pre-school has been given an inadequate rating by inspectors.

Ofsted raised concerns about protruding staples on walls in a baby play space and changing mats not being sanitised after each use.

An inspection of Wee One's Day Nursery and Pre-School, in Bakers Lane, Lingfield, resulted in inadequate ratings in all areas.

The nursery has been approached for comment.

Inspectors said staff did not provide an environment that supported children's health, safety and welfare.

They also said appropriate action was not taken to minimise potential risks.

The report said: "For instance, babies have access to protruding staples on low level walls in their play space.

"Although staff identify this as a potential hazard, they fail to take swift action to remove these.

"This places children at risk of injury."

They also said nappy changing mats were not sanitised after each use, meaning "a risk of cross-contamination that could impact children's health".

The nursery's previous rating was "good" following an inspection in 2019.

But after an inspection on 20 March, concerns were raised about staff often left alone with up to 11 children who were eating, including babies and those with allergies.

Inspectors said: "In addition, children are not appropriately supervised during sleep times.

"This is because sleeping children are not within sight or hearing."

