'When nurses are treated fairly, patients win, too': UnityPoint Health nurses unionizing
'When nurses are treated fairly, patients win, too': UnityPoint Health nurses unionizing
'When nurses are treated fairly, patients win, too': UnityPoint Health nurses unionizing
People seem obsessed with protein nowadays, but certain age groups need to focus on it more than others.
It's among the most common.
The parents of Abiyah Yasharahyalah are on trial accused of causing or allowing his death and depriving him of adequate nutrition and medical care.
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was a regular on Fox News who sells her own brand of supplements.
"I hope you're gentle and kind to yourself. You don't have anything to feel bad about — it's not always the right time to have a baby."
It's the season for cold and flu viruses, and this year, walking pneumonia may be more of a concern as cases rise in Canada and the U.S. and in particular in young people.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported a rise in infections since last spring. While Canada does not keep record of cases of walking pneumonia, CBC News reports that anecdotally, cases are on the rise here, too. Walking pneumonia at its broadest is a lung infection caused by either a virus or ba
Fast food gets a bad rap for being unhealthy, but there are healthy fast food options at chains like McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Sonic. Dietitians explain.
Susan Wojcicki, the late CEO of YouTube, had a message for the world just weeks before she passed away in August: “Lung cancer among people who have never smoked has been rising significantly.”
Despite his campaign promises to leave the issue to the states, President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will shape the national landscape around abortion and reproductive health.
A rural doctor travels miles of unforgiving terrain by donkey, enduring cold, rain, wind and exhaustion, to visit several dozen families scattered across the highest mountain in the north of Argentina. Dr. Jorge Fusaro has organized medical tours three times a year for the past four years across Cerro Chañi in Jujuy. Chañi is considered a sacred mountain by the indigenous Kolla people who live there.
New research suggests that a thyroid medication often prescribed to older Americans may be linked to a common problem in old age -- bone loss.
The British singer's fitness class is an A-list favourite...
RKF Jr. will not only ask the tough questions, he will demand the answers. This is exactly why the nation needs Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as secretary of HHS — and why the Senate should move swiftly to confirm him.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference on Tuesday that a teen remains in critical condition in B.C.'s Children's Hospital with H5N1 avian flu. Henry said one possible source of the exposure was a pet dog who was sick at the time of the onset of illness to the child.
The 26-year-old man began deliberately gaining weight before a physical examination, a judge ruled.
Texas public health officials announced on Monday that the state's first locally acquired case of dengue virus of the year was reported in Cameron County. There have been 106 travel-associated dengue cases in Texas in 2024, one of which resulted in death, officials said in a press release, noting this is the highest annual case count in Texas since 2002. "Locally acquired" means that the people infected have no history of traveling to an area of the world where dengue normally spreads.
TALINN, Estonia (AP) — A dozen soldiers, including at least eight British troops, were injured in a major traffic wreck during a NATO exercise in Estonia last week, officials said Monday.
Amazon Canada shoppers noticed a "difference in grip strength" after using this "sturdy" and "comfortable" device.
I finally took the plunge, and my doctor molded my chin as if it were clay.
Is it true that sitting too close to a television will damage your eyes? The science: Baby boomers - actually anyone 60 or older - repeatedly heard this warning from their mothers growing up.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Turns out, Mom was on to something. Watching a screen up close for long periods of time will affect eyesight. But the danger now comes from smartphones, tablets and computers. “Your mother was right