'When nurses are treated fairly, patients win, too': UnityPoint Health nurses unionizing

It's the season for cold and flu viruses, and this year, walking pneumonia may be more of a concern as cases rise in Canada and the U.S. and in particular in young people.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported a rise in infections since last spring. While Canada does not keep record of cases of walking pneumonia, CBC News reports that anecdotally, cases are on the rise here, too. Walking pneumonia at its broadest is a lung infection caused by either a virus or ba