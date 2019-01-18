Nursing mother destroys previous men's record for 268-mile race by 12 hours

Lauren Holter
Jasmin Paris left frozen breast milk at home for her  14-month-old daughter,  but needed to express milk during the race. (Photo: Facebook/Jasmin Paris)

Jasmin Paris didn’t just win the grueling Montane Spine Race, a 268-mile race through the United Kingdom — she absolutely smashed the men’s record. And she did so while expressing breast milk

Paris became the first woman to win the race, according to Runners World. The 35-year-old ultra-runner, who studies acute myeloid leukemia at the University of Edinburgh when she’s not running, finished the brutal race in just over 83 hours, beating the previous record by more than 12 hours.

She left frozen breast milk at home for her 14-month-old daughter, Rowan, but needed to express milk during the race to prevent mastitis, as BBC reports

“At the first checkpoint, it slowed me down a lot and I had to hurry afterwards to catch back up,” Paris told The Guardian. But she produced less milk as the race progressed, so expressing didn’t take as long. “In the end,” she said, “it was less of a problem than I’d feared.”

People around the world were blown away by her tenacity, including former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.




Paris and her 136 opponents battled 50-mile-per-hour winds and rain as they ran from Derbyshire to the Scottish borders. In the 83 hours Paris was running, she reportedly only spent seven hours eating, sleeping, packing her kit and expressing breast milk.

Paris’ sponsor, athletic gear company inov-8, called her achievement “one of the greatest stories” in the sport.

“She is not a professional, full-time athlete, but instead a down-to-earth, modest mum-of-one with an incredible talent and phenomenal strength, both physically and mentally,” inov-8 ambassador team manager Lee Procter told the BBC. “What she has achieved in this race in beating everyone of both sexes and setting a new overall course record is one of the greatest stories in the history of ultra-running as a sport.”

And now that the race is over, Paris has a thesis to write.

