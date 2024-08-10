NWA Honor Fest

Latest Stories
OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw
You might have to squint to see what happened.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Dinner Guest Nick Fuentes Declares ‘War’ on the Ex-Prez
Nick Fuentes and his army of white supremacist followers played their opening hand in a self-declared “war” against former President Donald Trump Friday.“Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign,” Fuentes wrote in an X post Friday night, referring to the nickname his fans have adopted.“We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they’re blowing it,” Fuentes continued. “Without serious chang
- The Observers
No, Olympic swimmers weren’t wearing swimsuits emblazoned with a transphobic message
Did several swimmers at the Paris Olympics really wear swimsuits with the message "Not a dude!" emblazoned on their crotch to protest against the participation of transgender athletes? That was the claim made in a bunch of social media posts from August 2 and July 28, which include what they say is photo proof of the athletes in these crude outfits. However, it turns out that these photos were digitally altered, using AI. If you only have a minute… Several photos have been circulating online pur
- The Wrap
Céline Dion Slams Donald Trump for Unauthorized Use of ‘My Heart Will Go On’: ‘And Really, That Song?’
The Republican nominee played the "Titanic" theme ahead of a rally as his campaign crashes into an iceberg The post Céline Dion Slams Donald Trump for Unauthorized Use of ‘My Heart Will Go On’: ‘And Really, That Song?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Daily Beast
Listen: Cops Scramble to Secure Hospital for Biden Health Scare
Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet
- HuffPost
Lara Trump's Kamala Harris Attack Turns Into Massive Self-Own
The RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said without irony that, unlike the vice president, she only wants to get a job based on merit.
- CNN
Listen to what Trump supporter says will happen if he loses in November
The “MisinfoNation” series returns with a new chapter in Donie O’Sullivan’s investigation into the pervasive surge of misinformation targeting American elections. Tune into “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” on Sunday, August 11 at 8pm ET/PT.
- The Canadian Press
Canada's gold medal in men's 4x100 relay came with a warning
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
- The Hill
Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk
Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…
- Deadline
Donald Trump Rally Plays Celine Dion ‘Titanic’ Classic Sparking Social Media Surprise
Donald Trump’s rally in Montana Friday sparked a strong social media reaction after Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ – her Oscar-winning song from Titanic – was blared out from the speakers shortly before the presidential hopeful took to the stage. The Daily Mail reports that the irony of an ode to a sinking …
- CNN
Reagan-appointed judge uses footnote to ding the Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling
A federal trial court judge in North Carolina used a highly unusual footnote in a ruling Friday to take a swipe at the Supreme Court, accusing the conservative majority of attempting to “redesign” the presidency when it granted sweeping immunity to Donald Trump.
- FTW Outdoors
Rare catch in Lake Erie called a ‘unicorn,’ and a fish of a lifetime
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
- People
Blake Lively Says She 'Always Hated' Her Unique Middle Name: 'My Mom, I Think, Made It Up by Accident'
The actress credits her husband Ryan Reynolds for helping her learn to appreciate it
- Hello!
Elsa Hosk just wore not one, not two, but three itsy bitsy bikinis
The Swedish model just joined Emily Ratajkowski on the floss bikini trend. See photos
- The New York Times
New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race
If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden
- BuzzFeed
"I Would Divorce Him": People Are Saying This Woman Should Leave Her Husband After Discovering He Trashes The Lunches She Makes Him And Eats The Food His "Work Wife" Prepares
"My breaking point was last week when he came home with the food I made him. When I asked him why his lunch bag was still full of what I had made him in the morning, he said she had made him food, and he didn't want to seem rude and waste it."
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s 270-Page Dossier of JD Vance’s ‘Vulnerabilities’ Hacked by Iran
Politico reports that it was sent communications from inside the Trump campaign, including Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-OH) 271-page vetting file, allegedly by an Iranian hacker.The outlet said that it has been receiving anonymous emails containing internal communications from the Trump campaign. The campaign acknowledged the authenticity of the communications on Saturday, accusing “foreign sources hostile to the United States,” for leaking them. “These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sou
- The Hill
Veterans in Congress jump into Vance-Walz military record fight
Veterans in Congress are taking sides in the battle over the military record of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who was recently accused of “stolen valor” by his rival vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio). “When are @JDVance and [former President] Trump going to stop denigrating the men and women who honorably serve our…
- USA TODAY Sports
Meet Hunter Woodhall, husband of 2024 Paris Olympics long jump winner Tara Davis-Woodhall
Tara Davis-Woodhall embracing her husband after winning gold in the women's long jump is among the memorable scenes from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- CNN
Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.