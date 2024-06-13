NWP and GPLT partnership to “enrich community”

Musical theatre will be hitting the stage at the Douglas J. Cardinal Performing Arts Centre after an agreement was made between Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) and the Grande Prairie Live Theatre (GPLT) last month.

NWP will now host GPLT’s musical theatre event, held every two years, on its stage.

“GPLT is extremely excited about this partnership,” said Rick Svendsen, GPLT president.

“I am thrilled about this collaboration because it not only enriches our community but also fosters accessibility to the arts and nurtures talent in the Grande Prairie area.”

The first production to come to NWP will be Grease next February.

The agreement has been made for 10 years for the theatre's musical productions.

“NWP is honoured and immensely proud to be part of the region’s ever-growing arts presence,” said Vanessa Sheane, NWP President and CEO.

“Along with serving our learning community, we very much see NWP as an incubator for creativity, friendships and memories.

“This is a wonderful opportunity that will deliver value for years to come.”

The auditions for the upcoming Grease the Musical will be on June 22, 23, and 27 at GPLT.

