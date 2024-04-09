NY appeals court denies Trump’s bid to delay hush money trial while he challenges gag order

NEW YORK — In the latest blow to Donald Trump’s efforts to delay his impending hush money trial in Manhattan, a New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected his request to push it back while he challenges a gag order preventing him from publicly attacking key players like Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen.

The ruling by Associate Justice Cynthia Kern came after lawyers for the former president argued Trump should be able to respond to Cohen and Daniels’ jabs against him on social media, detail why he wants the presiding judge to recuse himself, and publicly speculate about one of the lead prosecutors trying the case who formerly worked for the Justice Department.

A full panel of judges at the appeals court will consider Trump’s request to delay proceedings later this month. Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday.

During arguments before the mid-level First Dept. appellate court, an attorney for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Steven Wu, vehemently opposed the request, arguing that Trump’s vitriolic comments about those involved in the high stakes case — like “thugs, loser, horse face” and “deranged psychopaths” — only served to chill witnesses.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in the case alleging he covered up reimbursement to Cohen to disguise an illicit scheme carried out before the 2016 election that included paying Daniels, Playboy model Karen McDougal, and a Trump Tower doorman for their silence about Trump’s alleged sexual trysts.

