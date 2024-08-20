NY Gov. Kathy Hochul lashes out at ‘fraud’ Trump in fiery speech at Democratic convention

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday lashed out at former President Donald Trump as a serial fraud and a disgrace to his home state in a fiery speech to the Democratic National Convention.

Taking dead aim at the fellow New Yorker, Hochul derided the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as a con man who betrayed the working-class values of the Empire State,

“Donald Trump was born a New Yorker but ended up a fraud, a philanderer, and a felon,” Hochul said. “If you think you’re tired of Donald Trump, talk to a New Yorker. We’ve dealt with him for 78 long years.”

Hochul accused Trump of cheating New York for decades, a trail of deceit she said he continued during his four years in the White House.

“We’ve seen him stiff contractors, rip off workers. He abuses women, brags about it, then takes away their rights,” Hochul said. “It’s no wonder he had to flee to Mar-a-Lago.

The governor framed herself as a child of blue-collar Buffalo, where she said she learned from her parents and grandparents the value of hard work — and a union card.

“Like other families in my community, they believed that with hard work they could build a better future,” Hochul said. “I’m proud of my roots and the values I learned: grit, determination, compassion.”

Hochul hailed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for bringing tens of thousands of new jobs to Syracuse in the form of a Micron chip-building manufacturing plant that will create 50,000 jobs.

“Trump talked big about bringing back manufacturing jobs,” Hochul said. “But you know who actually did it? President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

The governor was on the first day convention speaking roster along with fellow New Yorkers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

_____