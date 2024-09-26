NY Mayor Eric Adams Indicted: What We Know So Far

Chad de Guzman
New York Mayor Eric L. Adams has been indicted on charges of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national partly in connection with his 2021 campaign for mayor.

The federal indictment, unsealed Thursday morning following a years-long federal corruption investigation, alleges that Adams’ crimes date back to 2014, when he was the Brooklyn borough president. It accuses him of seeking and accepting benefits, including luxury international travel from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official. During his 2021 mayoral campaign, Adams allegedly sought and accepted illegal campaign contributions and “other things of value” from foreign nationals. The indictment also accuses him of “providing favorable treatment in exchange for the illicit benefits he received.”

At a heated press conference outside Gracie Mansion Thursday morning, Adams denied the allegations in the indictment, while journalists fired questions.

“It’s an unfortunate day. And it’s a painful day,” Adams said. “But inside all of that is a day when we will finally reveal why, for 10 months, I’ve gone through this. And I look forward to defending myself.”

Community members at the press conference repeatedly shouted “resign” at the city’s mayor.

"I follow the rules, I follow the law," he said. "We know what those rules are, and we comply with those rules."

Early Thursday morning, FBI agents entered Adam’s residence in Manhattan’s Upper East Side and seized his cell phone. A witness saw a "Federal Law Enforcement" vehicle parked outside the mayor’s residence, according to Reuters

“Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams phone (again),” Adams’ lawyer, Alex Spiro, said in a statement. “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

The mayor shared a video late Wednesday, saying that any crimes the federal government intends to charge him with “would be entirely false, based on lies. But they would not be surprising.” He added that “many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case” but emphasized that he has no plans to step down.

The reported indictment comes less than a year ahead of the Democratic primary for next year’s mayoral race, in which Adams has said he intends to run for re-election. So far, the field of challengers already includes New York City comptroller Brad Lander, state senator from Brooklyn Zellnor Myrie, state senator from Queens Jessica Ramos, and former city comptroller Scott Stringer.

Lander issued a statement on X Wednesday night, saying that while Adams “deserves due process … the most appropriate path forward is for him to step down so that New York City can get the full focus its leadership demands.” Myrie echoed the call for Adams to resign in a statement on X, saying “a mayor under the weight of a serious indictment” would no longer be able to be “fully focused” on the city’s issues.

Hours before the indictment was reported, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged Adams to resign, posting on X that she does “not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City” given the “flood of resignations” and “nonstop investigations.”

Before Adams’ reported indictment, several high-ranking New York City officials resigned earlier this month, including City Hall’s top lawyer, the health commissioner, and the police commissioner. On Tuesday, the city’s school chancellor also announced his retirement by the end of the year, after federal agents in early September raided his home and seized his and other officials’ phones as part of ongoing investigations into Adams’ administration.

“I have been facing these lies for months,” Adams said in his video statement, “yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake: you elected me to lead this city—and lead it I will.”

Should Adams leave his post before his term ends in 2026, New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams would become acting mayor, and a special election would be scheduled.

This is a developing story.

