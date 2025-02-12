NY Secretary of State Walter Mosley visits North Country to discuss Gov. Hochul's affordability plan
NY Secretary of State Walter Mosley visits North Country to discuss Gov. Hochul's affordability plan
NY Secretary of State Walter Mosley visits North Country to discuss Gov. Hochul's affordability plan
If the U.S. were to proceed with all the tariffs it's threatening next month, there's no way they'd all be compounded atop each other into one astronomical total, right? Wrong, says the Trump administration.The White House said Tuesday that should all its trade actions take effect in March, it would indeed pile tariff on top of tariff, to reach the larger number of 50 per cent on some items.At the moment, the U.S. is threatening two actions: a worldwide tariff of 25 per cent on steel and aluminu
“Those of use who live in the real world — not the ideological, crazy world — we know it’s just hyperbole."
Federal Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney blamed U.S. aggression toward Canada on social inequality in our neighbour to the south — and compared Donald Trump's musings about annexation to the villain from the Harry Potter novels.Speaking at the King's Head Pub in Winnipeg on Monday evening, Carney told a crowd of several hundred supporters Canada faces a crisis due to U.S. threats against the Canadian economy, but insisted Canada does not face an existential crisis.Some U.S. citizens, he
Republican strategist Scott Jennings said during a CNN appearance that the Trump administration should ignore federal court rulings that don’t fall in line with the president’s policy objectives, prompting host Abby Phillip to shoot back that his argument was “not connected to the facts.” “If a district court judge tries to usurp the authority of the chief executive of this country, he should absolutely defy it,” Jennings told a panel on Monday‘s CNN NewsNight. “There’s a difference between broa
The conservative newspaper's editorial board predicted that it's a disaster in the making.
Cole Schmidtknecht expected to pay $66.86 for a three-month supply of his preventative asthma inhalers in January 2024 when he went to his Walgreens pharmacy in Appleton, Wisconsin. The pharmacy allegedly told him his insurance no longer covered the medication, so he would have to pay the full cost. The bill: $539.19, according to a recently filed lawsuit.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Schmidtknecht, 22, couldn’t aff
The White House press secretary was mocked for her Trump-defending goof.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday and renewed his insistence that Gaza could somehow be emptied of all residents, controlled by the U.S. and redeveloped as a tourist area.
An unexpected Super Bowl ad: Ontario purchased a spot to remind American viewers how the province's partnership makes invaluable contributions to the U.S. economy.
The president lashed out at the pop star on his social media website.
Ali Velshi explained how it "might be a fun idea for Trump until..."
“Why dude always be snitching on himself?” one critic mocked the president.
The White House blocked an Associated Press reporter from an event in the Oval Office on Tuesday after demanding the news agency alter its style on the Gulf of Mexico, which President Trump has ordered renamed the Gulf of America.
CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten has been left stunned by President Donald Trump’s high approval ratings in his second stint at the White House. The senior data reporter noticed that Trump’s approval numbers for his first three weeks were much higher than those during his first term, the New York Post reported. “Whoa, whoa, whoa! Entire first term. Just 11 days, Donald Trump had a net positive approval rating” during his first term, Enten said during a segment of Monday’s CNN News Central with co-
"I know so many people, myself included, that it doesn't do anything for us."
Don't ignore these common signs.
Vladimir Putin has an obvious advantage in manpower three years into the war in Ukraine, but even Ukrainian soldiers who have lost a leg push to return to the front lines as soon as they recover. Ukraine’s unbroken defenders say they would crawl into battle to defend their country if they have to. “You can lose a limb, but you can’t lose your dignity,” said Hulk, the call sign of the chief sergeant of the 1st Battalion of the Achilles 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment. (Like most Ukrainia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is proposing an exchange of seized territory with Russia as part of any potential negotiations to end the war. Ukraine holds control of a small pocket of Russian territory, parts of Kursk Oblast, captured during a surprise incursion in August. Zelensky, in an interview with The Guardian, said he planned to…
In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s order to declassify all remaining documents tied to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the FBI has uncovered 2,400 records related to the murder that have been largely kept secret over the past few decades. “In 2020, the FBI opened the Central Records Complex and began a multi-year effort to first ship and then electronically inventory and store closed case files from FBI field offices across the country,” a statement from the FBI to the Daily
Retailers on both sides of the border say they are already seeing the ripple effects of the Buy Canadian movement launched in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.