I'm A NYC Bike Messenger, And This Is What I Wear To Work

One of the quickest ways to get around New York City is by bicycle, and no one knows that better than the city’s bike messengers. The job of zipping around city streets requires an ability to weather torrential downpours, snowstorms and vehicle traffic ― and bike messengers are pros at gearing up for the job.

We talked to two New York City bike messengers to find out how they keep warm, dry and safe. We can all take cues from their tips!

Kevin Bolger

Bolger wears colorful BMX pants from Fly Racing and a cycling jersey made by Primal Wear. (Photo: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost) More

Kevin Bolger started as a bike messenger in New York City in September 1992 for Champion Courier. Over the years, he’s developed a colorful, high visibility style that’s both comfortable for him and practical for long days on the bike.

“I have colorful clothes,” Bolger said, laughing. “It makes me feel good. High visibility is a good thing in heavy weather.”

Today, he runs his own company, Cyclehawk, managing employees and orders via smartphone, and works part time with Manhattan Portage, maker of authentic NYC bags, messenger and otherwise. Bolger spends about six to eight hours a day on his bike, six days a week.

In cold weather, Bolger wears Continental Black Chilli wool socks. If the temperatures aren’t too cold, he uses cycling shoes with clips because of the power-transfer benefits that come from attaching foot to pedal. In cycling, shoes with clips that attach to a special pedal are called “clipless” (even though they do, in fact, have clips). His shoe of choice right now is the Fly Talon 2. If temperatures are freezing, or if it’s an especially wet day, he dons snow boots instead.

Bolger carries extra gloves and socks, as well as another top layer during the winter. “If I lose a glove or they get wet, it’s nice to have a backup. If my socks get wet, having an extra pair gives me something to look forward to,” he said.

For pants, Bolger likes the BMX version from Fly Racing because of the four-way stretch and durability of the fabric. They come with pre-shaped knees for added flexibility, suitable for long days on the bike.

He sports a cycling jersey with his company name Cyclehawk on it, designed by his buddy Chombo and produced by Primal Wear. Cycling jerseys have two or three pockets on the lower back for stowing snacks, phones, extra battery packs or whatever else will fit. Winter versions of cycling jerseys are often made with a fleece lining.

Left: Bolger's cycling jersey has several pockets on the lower back for stowing snacks, phones, extra battery packs or whatever else will fit. Right: Bolger locks into his bike with clipless shoes on dry days. (Photo: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost) More