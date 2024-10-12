NYC Comptroller Brad Lander raises most campaign funds among mayoral challengers; Adams filing MIA

NEW YORK — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander pulled off the largest fundraising haul in the latest reporting period out of all the candidates running against Mayor Eric Adams in next year’s election, new campaign finance filings show.

But in a glaring omission, the city Campaign Finance Board’s latest release of finance filings didn’t include Adams’ because the campaign hadn’t submitted them as of 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, the board’s close of business time. As a result, CFB officials said they won’t be able to release his filing for public scrutiny until Tuesday.

Reps for Adams — who is under federal indictment on bribery charges, facing a corruption scandal that has driven more than a dozen of his top aides to resign in recent weeks and battling a CFB draft audit finding his 2021 campaign failed to properly document $2.3 million in spending — didn’t return requests for comment on why the latest filing didn’t come in on time.

Meantime, Lander, a prominent left-wing critic of Adams, celebrated that his filing showed he raised $330,115 from 2,315 donors in the latest reporting period, which spanned from July 12 through this past Monday. That haul made Lander, who launched his 2025 mayoral bid on July 30, the most successful fundraiser out of the four candidates who are mounting challenges against the beleaguered mayor in next June’s Democratic mayoral primary.

When factoring in cash he transferred over from his comptroller campaign and estimated public matching funds that all candidates receive in December, Lander’s team said it has to date raised $4.5 million, a bit more than half of the $7.93 million spending cap for the 2025 primary.

“We are extremely gratified and excited by the overwhelming enthusiasm for Brad’s campaign,” said Rebecca Rodriguez, a senior adviser to Lander. “Today’s results make it very clear: Brad Lander is the top contender for mayor.”

Still, Adams, who has rejected calls to resign amid his legal troubles, was sitting on a war chest of more than $3 million raised in private funds as of the last reporting period, which ended July 11, far outpacing all his challengers in the money race.

By contrast, Lander’s cash balance was just $279,338 in the latest filing, as he has spent more than $688,000 of what he has raised on staff, fundraising, consulting services and other expenses.

Adams’ cash advantage can in large part be attributed to the fact that he has been raising money for his reelection almost since the day he became mayor on Jan. 1, 2022.

Not far behind Lander in the latest fundraising window was Scott Stringer, the ex-city comptroller who ran against Adams in 2021 and is trying his luck again next year.

Stringer’s filing shows he raised $193,044 from 1,364 donors in the latest reporting period. His team said that puts him in line for $3.2 million in campaign cash to date, when factoring in estimated public matching funds, and among the donations he received in the latest window was one from actress Scarlett Johansson.

“It shows we are prepared for whatever comes next, whether that’s a special election or a larger primary campaign down the road,” Stringer told The New York Daily News in an interview, referring to the possibility that a special election will have to be called if Adams resigns or is removed from office.

The other two declared 2025 candidates are Brooklyn state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Queens state Sen. Jessica Ramos.

Myrie, whose Brooklyn district used to be represented by Adams when he was in the state Senate, raked in $147,010 from 1,029 donors in the latest window. Ramos, a fellow progressive Democrat, only brought in $54,313, though she didn’t launch her 2025 campaign until Sept. 13.

Myrie and Ramos said their fundraising numbers are positive enough to keep them competitive.

“New Yorkers from every corner of the city are rallying behind Zellnor because they’re eager for fresh, new leadership in City Hall,” said Monica Klein, Myrie’s spokeswoman.

It still remains to be seen whether any other politicians will join the 2025 mayoral election fray.

It has long been rumored that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo could launch a campaign for mayor, especially if Adams resigns. More recently, sources have said that State Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo’s political foe, is also considering a run.