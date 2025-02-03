NYC comptroller candidate Justin Brannan nets first major union endorsements in 2025 race

Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
·3 min read

NEW YORK — Outgoing Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan has netted endorsements for his city comptroller bid from two key New York unions — becoming the first candidate in the competitive race to lock in major labor support.

The endorsements from the Transport Workers Union and Teamsters Local 831, which represents rank-and-file employees of the city Department of Sanitation, are being rolled out after Brannan officially kicked off his campaign late last month, having raised money for it over the past five months.

“Whether it’s the transit workers who get us where we need to go or the sanitation workers who keep our streets clean, these are the folks who make New York City work,” Brannan told the Daily News over the weekend about the new endorsements. “As comptroller, I’ll make sure our city’s finances work for them. That means protecting pensions, fighting for fair wages, and making sure our budget priorities put working people first.”

Union support can play a pivotal role in down-ballot local races like comptroller elections, as turnout tends to be low.

The Transport Workers Union, which represents MTA employees, has about 41,000 active members in the city and some 26,000 retirees. Local 831 has about 7,100 active members and thousands more retirees.

“Brannan has the guts and the vision we need in a comptroller, and the TWU is proud to stand with him,” said John Samuelson, the Transport Workers Union’s international president.

“As comptroller, I know Justin will fight every day to protect the interests of working New Yorkers and make sure our city’s finances work for the people who keep it running,” said Harry Nespoli, president of Local 831. “Our members and I are proud to stand with Justin Brannan for comptroller.”

Brannan’s facing off in June’s Democratic comptroller primary against Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, among others.

Levine has emerged as an early front-runner in the race, already sitting on a campaign war chest of nearly $1.7 million after securing $1.2 million in public matching funds last month. He has also racked up endorsements from several of Brannan’s colleagues, including Council Sanitation Committee Chairman Shaun Abreu.

Brannan, who represents a section of southern Brooklyn that includes Bay Ridge, has said he expects a $1.5 million public matching funds payout later this month after raking in about $209,000 in private donations in the most recent reporting, spanning between Oct. 8 and Jan. 11.

Like many other members of the City Council, Brannan is barred from running for reelection in the legislative body this year due to term limits.

Brannan, Levine and Queens Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar jumped into the comptroller’s race after incumbent Brad Lander announced in July that he’s challenging Mayor Adams in this year’s election. Rajkumar, though, recently dropped out of the race to instead run for city public advocate against incumbent Jumaane Williams.

The primaries for mayor, comptroller, public advocate and other local elected offices are set for June 24.

