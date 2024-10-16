NYC haunted house 'A Haunting in Hollis' shut down, called 'death trap' by FDNY

The New York City Fire Department shut down a haunted house that the department called a 'death trap' Thursday.

"A Haunting in Hollis" was closed after the Bureau of Fire Prevention found a litany of violations, according to multiple local television stations.

"We want everyone to enjoy Halloween, it's a great, great holiday, I have children, but we want them to do it safely, and that is a death trap that we came upon," FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker told WABC Friday.

Violations included three illegally constructed staircases, blocked exit routes and removed fireproofing materials, WPIX reported.

The haunted house, located in the borough of Queens, has been in business since 2002 and appeared on a 2021 episode of "The Nick Cannon Show."

"Death trap" haunted house intends to reopen

The haunted house said it intends to reopen by Oct. 18 in an Instagram post Thursday.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment," the post said. "We are expiditiously working on meeting the safety requirements of the department of buildings and FDNY."

The business said it has issued refunds for outstanding tickets. The haunted house's ticket website shows no future availability as of Tuesday evening.

Solainne Moncero-Tannis filed suit against the haunted house on Oct. 2, according to the New York Post. The suit alleges that Tannis broke both ankles during a 2023 visit to the house.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC 'A Haunting in Hollis' closed by FDNY, called 'death trap'