NYC Mayor Adams to meet with Trump Friday amid concern over immigration policy, pardon speculation

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams is traveling to Florida on Friday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump amid concern the incoming president’s immigration and fiscal policies could have a major impact on New Yorkers.

The meeting also comes as Trump has openly entertained pardoning Adams as he faces federal corruption charges.

In a statement late Thursday, Fabien Levy, Adams’ spokesman, said the mayor has “made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump” and that they plan to discuss “New Yorkers’ priorities” during their sit-down.

Adams met privately last month with Tom Homan, Trump’s incoming “border czar,” who has vowed to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants across the country. After that meeting, Adams said he shares Homan’s “goal” to expel immigrants who commit serious crimes from the country.

The mayor’s Friday jaunt also comes as New York is bracing for Trump’s incoming administration to potentially strip the city of federal funds, as he has threatened to do should it not cooperate in his planned immigration crackdown.

“The mayor looks forward to having a productive conversation with the incoming president on how we can move our city and country forward,” Levy said in a statement.

Levy didn’t disclose the location of meet or return a request for comment.

But a source briefed on the mayor’s plans confirmed to the Daily News that the meeting’s expected to take place at Mar-a-Lago, the soon-to-be president’s private club and residence in Palm Beach. The New York Times first reported the meeting would take place at Mar-a-Lago.

It was not immediately clear who else, if anyone, is joining Adams.

The sit-down, set to take place just 72 hours before Trump’s Monday inauguration, also comes as Trump has openly entertained the idea of pardoning the embattled mayor for his alleged corruption crimes.

Manhattan federal prosecutors indicted Adams in September on criminal charges alleging he took illegal campaign cash and bribes from Turkish government operatives in exchange for doing political favors. Adams has pleaded not guilty and is expected to stand trial in Manhattan Federal Court in April, just weeks before he faces multiple challengers in June’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Trump, the first convicted felon to become president, has sympathized with Adams over his indictment, claiming that his legal troubles are political payback by the Justice Department due to the mayor’s criticism of President Biden’s handling of the national migrant crisis.

Last month, Trump also said he would consider pardoning Adams of his alleged crimes once he’s back in the Oval Office. “I think he was treated pretty unfairly,” Trump told reporters at a Mar-a-Lago press conference on Dec. 16.

Asked whether he would accept a pardon from Trump, Adams has said his legal team is looking at “every avenue to ensure I get justice.”

Adams has generally steered clear of criticizing the incoming president, angering a number of fellow Democrats. Manhattan Councilwoman Gale Brewer, a Democrat who chairs the City Council’s Oversight Committee, questioned the mayor’s decision to meet with Trump.

“New Yorkers know there is no such thing as a ‘productive conversation with the incoming president,'” Brewer wrote in a post on Bluesky.

