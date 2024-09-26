New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal charges

Sam Cabral - BBC News
·3 min read
New York City Mayor Eric Adams
[Getty Images]

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing federal criminal charges, according to CBS News, the BBC's US partner.

Adams, 64, was elected to lead the most populous US city nearly three years ago on a promise to rein in crime.

But he and a string of top officials in his orbit have faced growing scrutiny as part of multiple federal corruption probes.

The indictment remains sealed but would make Adams, 64, the first mayor in city history to be charged while in office.

"I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target – and a target I became," Adams said in a statement to the BBC.

"If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit."

Federal prosecutors are expected to unseal the indictment on Thursday, when Adams will make an initial court appearance, CBS News reports.

The reported charges come less than a year after federal agents seized Adams' electronic devices and searched the home of Brianna Suggs, his chief fundraiser.

It was later revealed that the US attorney's office in Manhattan was looking into whether Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign team conspired with the government of Turkey to funnel illegal donations into the campaign.

The New York Times reported on Monday that prosecutors subpoenaed the campaign and the mayor's office for information related to five other countries: Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Adams has remained steadfast that he would remain in office even as a growing list of officials have called for his resignation. Earlier Wednesday, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - a popular figure in left-leaning New York - joined that list.

"I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. "For the good of the city, he should resign."

Ocasio-Cortez referenced a recent "flood of resignations and vacancies" that she said were threatening city government's ability to function.

Adams's reported indictment comes weeks after federal agents seized electronic devices belonging to three people closely affiliated with him - schools chancellor David Banks, his brother Deputy Mayor Phil Banks, and his fiancée Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, David Banks announced he would be stepping down from his role at the end of the year.

The US attorney’s office in Manhattan is investigating another Banks brother, Terence, over a possible bribery scheme involving his consulting firm and city contracts.

Prosecutors in that office are also looking into bribery claims against the twin brother of former New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban, who resigned earlier this month weeks after his phone was seized by federal agents.

Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon had his own homes searched last Friday.

In the past two weeks, the mayor’s chief legal counsel and the city health commissioner have also stepped down.

Adams, who is only the second black person to run New York City, is facing a growing list of Democratic challengers ahead of his re-election bid next year.

New York’s Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, a close ally who has yet to comment on the indictment, has the power to remove Adams from office.

If Adams’ tenure ends prematurely, Jumaane Williams, the city’s public advocate, is next in line to become the city’s acting mayor.

Latest Stories

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted in federal investigation, sources say

    NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams has been charged in an indictment following a federal corruption investigation, sources told the Daily News late Wednesday. It was unclear what the charges were or if they were related to a probe into foreign influence and donations from Turkey related to his 2021 mayoral campaign or another one of the investigations that has been swirling around his administration. ...

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted, sources say

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges, according to two people familiar with the matter. The indictment detailing the charges against Adams, a Democrat, was still sealed late Wednesday, according to the people, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The indictment was first reported by The New York Times.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted by federal grand jury: Sources

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. In a speech addressed to New Yorkers on Wednesday, Adams vowed to fight what he called the "entirely false" indictment with "every ounce of my strength and my spirit." "I always knew that If I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target -- and a target I became," Adams said.

  • New York mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal charges – report

    Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, has reportedly been indicted on federal criminal charges.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams Charged With Federal Crimes: NYT

    The moderate Democrat's administration has been beset by federal investigations that have prompted an exodus of top officials.

  • 'Big Sam': Paleontologists unearth giant skull of Pachyrhinosaurus in Alberta

    It's a dinosaur that roamed Alberta's badlands more than 70 million years ago, sporting a big, bumpy, bony head the size of a baby elephant.

  • Fox News Analyst Calls Out Kellyanne Conway’s New Donald Trump Spin To Her Face

    Juan Williams confronted the ex-Trump White House counselor with an “absolute truth” about the former president.

  • Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Pet-Eating Hoax Bites Back With Charges Against Them

    A Haitian nonprofit group has filed charges against GOP nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their peddling of a pet-eating hoax that has turned Springfield, Ohio, upside over the last month.The Haitian Bridge Alliance, based in California, announced Tuesday that it has taken advantage of a Ohio law that allows private citizens to file charges without first going through police or prosecutors. The charges filed against the Republican candidates included disrupting public services, making false

  • Joe Biden Reveals Key Reason Why He Quit in Farewell U.N. Speech

    President Joe Biden sent a message to leaders in his final address to the U.N. General Assembly—his fourth and last time as president—while revealing more details of what finally led him to withdraw from the 2024 race against Donald Trump.While mostly focused on issues overseas, including the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden also noted how he “faced a decision whether to seek a second term as president” over the summer.“Being president has been the honor of my life. There i

  • Top Republican wants Ukrainian ambassador to US fired, ahead of Zelenskiy visit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "immediately fire" his ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, a day before Ukraine's leader was due to visit the U.S. Congress. Some Republicans, particularly those closest to former President Donald Trump, have been fuming over Zelenskiy's visit on Sunday to an ammunition plant in President Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

  • Pelosi Snaps at CNN’s Jake Tapper for Mentioning Trump’s Smear at Harris

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi chided CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday for bringing up Donald Trump’s latest baseless smear of Vice President Kamala Harris regarding her acuity.On The Lead, Tapper broached the subject by noting feedback he has received regarding the media’s coverage of Trump’s gaffes and at times confusing responses to questions.“I’m sure that you hear from progressive voters, Democratic voters who say—as I hear from them on social media—[that] the media made such a big deal out of Joe Bide

  • Dem Lawmaker Trolls James Comer With His Own Words In Spicy Hearing Moment

    Rep. Jared Moskowitz brought a prop — and asked his GOP colleague for an autograph.

  • Putin’s Pals Realize How Much They’ve Screwed Up With the Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States notably darkened the mood in Russia.In the run-up to the high-profile journey that clearly irked the Kremlin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that America is just like the Third Reich. Other commentators apparently received the same set of talking points and started to describe the U.S. as a Nazi nation.In anticipation of the visit, most state TV pundits and experts warned viewers that a decision to allow Uk

  • Mark Cuban says Trump's call for 200% tariffs on John Deere tractors is 'insane' and a 'good way to destroy a legendary American company'

    The former president has said he'll impose a 200% tariff on the agriculture equipment company John Deere if it moves its manufacturing to Mexico.

  • Woman beaten to death by boyfriend may have been saved if 911 call properly labelled, judge hears

    The life of a Calgary woman who suffered years of domestic violence and was ultimately murdered by her on-again, off-again partner of six years, could have been saved if a 911 operator had labelled the call as a request for help, a judge heard.On Tuesday, Brandon Yellowfly, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his spouse, Autumn Crosschild.Crosschild, 25, was beaten to death by Yellowfly in June 2022.Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by

  • Decision reached on Prince Harry's Visa application after shock revelations in memoir Spare

    A court judge has made a decision after Prince Harry's shock revelations in his bombshell memoir Spare. See details.

  • Yet another one of China's elite has disappeared after criticizing Xi Jinping

    Chinese economist Zhu Hengpeng disappeared after criticizing Xi Jinping, the WSJ reported. He reportedly made comments on China's sluggish economy.

  • Michael Cohen Is Cooking Up a New Name and Passport if Trump Wins

    Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer who testified for the state in Trump’s criminal trial in New York this past spring, told MSNBC on Tuesday that he intends on leaving the country if his former boss—who has been threatening his opponents with prosecution—is elected president again.“I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name,” Cohen told Deadline: White House anchor Nicolle Wallace. “I don’t know how it’s going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my

  • Trump Shares MAGA OnlyFans Model’s Nail Salon Conspiracy About Harris

    Donald Trump on Monday shared a baseless claim by a MAGA OnlyFans model who alleged her nail salon stylist’s cousin is being paid $700 a week by Kamala Harris’ campaign to participate in protests.“I just left my nail salon and my nail tech said their one cousin is in South Philly and she is getting paid $700 a week to go to wherever Kamala’s campaign tells them to go to,” said Samantha Gangewere, who goes by “thatboostedchick” on social media, in a TikTok video Trump posted to his Truth Social p

  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Shades Donald Trump On 'Watch What Happens Live'

    In 2020, Trump referred to Whitmer as "the woman from Michigan."