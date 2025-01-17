NYC Mayor Eric Adams meeting with Trump on Friday, his office says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, a spokesperson for the mayor said, marking his latest correspondence with the incoming administration as he also faces federal bribery charges.

The two will sit down ahead of Trump's inauguration to "discuss New Yorkers' priorities," the mayor's spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Mayor Adams has made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on behalf of New Yorkers -- and that partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City's success," Levy said. "The mayor looks forward to having a productive conversation with the incoming president on how we can move our city and country forward."

Last month, Adams, a Democrat, met with incoming border czar Tom Homan to discuss their plans to remove what the mayor said were violent undocumented immigrants.

While discussing the closed-door meeting at a news conference last month, Adams said the city is going to "protect the rights of immigrants who are hard-working and giving back to the city in a positive way." The mayor repeatedly said that he and Homan agreed that they do not share the same courtesy for immigrants who he says commit violent crimes.

"We will not be a safe haven for those who commit violent acts. We don't do it for those who are citizens and we are not going to do it for undocumented citizens," Adams said.

The mayor was indicted on federal bribery and fraud charges in September. He has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the five-count indictment, which alleged he accepted luxury travel in exchange for political favors.

The mayor has the backing of Trump, who has claimed Adams was unjustly charged by federal prosecutors and has said he would "take a look" at a pardon for him.

"I think that he was treated pretty unfairly," Trump said of Adams during a press briefing last month.

The president-elect suggested the charges were retribution for the mayor speaking out against migrants flooding into the country.

"It's very interesting when he essentially went against what was happening with the migrants coming in," Trump said. "And, you know, he made some pretty strong statements like 'This is not sustainable.' I said, 'You know what? He'll be indicted soon.' And I said it. That is a prediction, a little bit lightheartedly, but I said it. I said, 'He's going to be indicted.' And a few months later he got indicted. So I would certainly look at it."

Last week, federal prosecutors said in a court filing that the FBI had uncovered "additional criminal conduct" by Adams. They did not elaborate but have said in prior court hearings a superseding indictment is "likely" in the mayor's criminal case.

Alex Spiro, the mayor's lawyer, said in response it was "amateur hour" and that the government is "just looking for a headline instead of doing the right thing. I assume we are at the point where New Yorkers are not falling for it."

Adams, who was elected in 2021, is the first sitting New York City mayor to ever face charges. He is scheduled to stand trial in April.

