NYC mayor says Rikers Island prison is ready for Trump should he be jailed for another gag order violation

Ahead of her meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her list of demands for the speaker amid her push to oust him from the House's top job. Greene's four requests -- which she said were "simple and easy for Mike Johnson to follow" in a post on X -- include a return to the "Hastert Rule," which means no legislation is brought to a vote without the support of the majority of the majority party; no more funding for Ukraine; defund the special counsel's probe into former President Donald Trump; and avoid a government shutdown before the election by passing a continuing resolution to automatically enact a 1% spending cut. "These are not unreasonable requests," Greene said of her demands as she headed in to her Tuesday meeting with Johnson.