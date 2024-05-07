NYC mayor says Rikers Island prison is ready for Trump should he be jailed for another gag order violation
If former President Donald Trump is jailed for violating the gag order imposed on him by Judge Juan Merchan, New York City's jail system will be ready for him, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday during a weekly press conference at City Hall. Adams said that city officials were "prepared for whatever comes on Rikers Island" and confirmed that he's had discussions with the Department of Correction about the possibility that Trump could be sent to the facility.