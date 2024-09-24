NYC schools boss to step down later this year after federal agents seized his devices

JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK
·2 min read
FILE - David Banks, chancellor of New York Public schools, answers a question during a House Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education hearing on antisemitism in K-12 public schools, May 8, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of New York City’s public schools system, David Banks, said Tuesday that he will step down at the end of the calendar year, becoming the latest high-ranking departure from Mayor Eric Adams' administration amid escalating federal criminal investigations.

The decision comes weeks after federal agents seized Banks' phones, as well as devices belonging to the city's police commissioner, two deputy mayors and a top Adams adviser. The police commissioner, Edward Caban, resigned earlier this month.

In a retirement letter shared with The Associated Press, Banks said he had already informed the mayor of his decision to retire this year “after ensuring the school year got off to a good start.”

A former teacher, principal and founder of a network of all-boys public schools, Banks has led the city’s public school system since Adams took office in 2022.

The resignation letter made no reference to the multiple ongoing federal investigations involving senior Adams aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling.

Adams said in a statement he was “immensely grateful and proud” for what Banks had achieved over his years leading the school system.

Banks’ brother, Philip, is a former police officer who now serves as the city’s deputy mayor for public safety. Their brother Terence, a former supervisor in the city’s subway system, has been running a consulting firm that promised to connect clients with top government stakeholders.

Earlier this month, federal investigators seized David and Philip Banks’ cellphones. Several other high-ranking city officials also had their devices taken, including Caban.

David Banks shares a home in Harlem with his partner, Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor whose devices were also seized. He previously declined to talk about the search, telling reporters: “I can’t answer those questions.”

Federal prosecutors have declined to discuss the investigations publicly.

When Adams, a Democrat, appointed David Banks as chancellor, he heralded his friend as a “visionary, leader, innovator, who has spent his career fighting on behalf of students.”

Banks founded the Eagle Academy in 2004 to educate young Black and Latino boys who he believed were often poorly served by the educational system.

Before his appointment as schools chancellor, Banks ran the foundation that raises funds for the six Eagle Academy schools, one in each New York City borough and one in Newark, New Jersey.

Latest Stories

  • Poilievre makes case for taking down the government to restore 'promise of Canada'

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre urged MPs to defeat the Liberal government on Tuesday, but opposition parties are turning the debate on his non-confidence motion into a referendum on the Conservative party's policies instead.

  • Yet another one of China's elite has disappeared after criticizing Xi Jinping

    Chinese economist Zhu Hengpeng disappeared after criticizing Xi Jinping, the WSJ reported. He reportedly made comments on China's sluggish economy.

  • House Republicans move to hold Blinken in contempt over Afghanistan testimony

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee are moving Tuesday to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress after a contentious back-and-forth with the Cabinet secretary over an appearance to testify on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • House Speaker Greg Fergus asks MPs to behave better in question period after incident

    OTTAWA — House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus gave MPs a stern warning on Monday about improving their behaviour as they prepare for a fractious debate about whether the Liberals should continue to govern.

  • Zelensky calls Vance ‘too radical,’ suggests he study WWII

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a new interview with The New Yorker that Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R), the Republican nominee for vice president, “is too radical.” “He is too radical,” Zelensky said in the interview, released Sunday, of Vance. In the interview, Zelensky said Vance’s “message seems to be that Ukraine must make…

  • Watch live: Senate Judiciary holds hearing on Supreme Court immunity ruling

    The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday morning focused on potential risks following the Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision earlier this year that determined core presidential powers are immune from criminal prosecution. The ruling was largely seen as a victory for former President Trump, who has seen significant delays in criminal proceedings following the…

  • On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Trudeau says he understands Canadian 'frustration'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used his debut appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday to make his case for another term despite facing existential challenges to his leadership and mounting "frustration" from Canadians struggling with the cost of living.Sitting for the late night talk show interview the day before a non-confidence motion against his government, Trudeau was asked why his political opponents might be trying to get him out of office after nearly a decade in power.

  • Canada needs to do a 'stronger job' of curbing misuse of visitor's visas, Miller says

    The federal government needs to do more to prevent misuse of visitors visas by people coming to Canada, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said."We've taken a number of measures throughout the summer, particularly to deal with the flow of people coming into the country," Miller told CBC News last week."And it's no surprise to anyone that … we need to do a stronger job in making sure that people that are coming here, for example on visitor's visas, do so for those purposes and not for the purposes

  • Ohio sheriff deletes online post about Harris supporters and their yard signs after upset

    After a public outcry and under threat of litigation, an Ohio sheriff has deleted a social media post in which he said people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses written down so that immigrants can be sent to live with them.

  • NDP sees 'opportunity' to push Liberal government on Palestinian statehood

    OTTAWA — The NDP is urging the Liberals to recognize Palestinian statehood, warning that a Conservative government would not protect international law in the Middle East.

  • Sri Lanka Leftist President Takes Office as IMF Worries Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new leftist president was sworn into office Monday after ousting the country’s elites who voters had blamed for bankrupting the nation and imposing harsh austerity measures linked to an International Monetary Fund bailout. Most Read from BloombergUnlocking the Hidden Power of Zoning, for Good or BadThe Moonshot Plan to Eliminate Deaths on America’s RoadsAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityBelfast’s Grand Central Station Creates New Era for Northern Ireland

  • Analysis-Biden's car-tech ban is a powerful new weapon against Chinese EVs

    WASHINGTON/DETROIT (Reuters) -The Biden administration's proposed ban on Chinese connected-car technology could prove its strongest weapon yet to fend off an onslaught of cheap Chinese electric vehicles that has upended the global auto industry. The ban on hardware and software, announced Monday by the U.S. Commerce Department, is the administration's latest salvo after imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs and denying a $7,500 consumer EV subsidy to any vehicle with made-in-China components. Unlike those measures, the connected-car tech prohibition would apply even to cars built by Chinese firms outside China - such as in Mexico or Europe, where they're planning factories.

  • Attorneys say other victims could sue a Mississippi sheriff's department over brutality

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for two Black men who were tortured by Mississippi law enforcement officers said Monday that they expect to file more lawsuits on behalf of other people who say they were brutalized by officers from the same sheriff's department.

  • US plans phased security ban on China-, Russia-made connected vehicle software

    US President Joe Biden's administration has proposed rules that would ban hardware and software made by Chinese and Russian companies for connected vehicles, deepening the US government's efforts to address concerns that they say could become national security vulnerabilities. After months of meetings with carmakers and industry experts to understand how such a move would affect the sector, officials in the US Commerce Department and the White House are planning a phased approach, the administra

  • Parents of 28-year-old killed by Montreal police in 2017 want evidence re-examined

    MONTREAL — The family of a Quebec man killed by Montreal police in 2017 called on the province's justice minister on Monday for a new, independent examination of the evidence in the case, and a review of the Crown's decision not to charge the officers involved.

  • Marxist Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka's presidential election as voters reject old guard

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake won Sri Lanka’s presidential election, the Election Commission announced Sunday, after voters rejected the old political guard that has been widely accused of pushing the South Asian nation toward economic ruin.

  • Police investigating shooting incident in Keene

    The Keene Police Department said officers responded to the area of 112 Gilsum Street for a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

  • Contenders to lead House’s largest conservative caucus want to elevate its influence

    A hunger to be more aggressive and authoritative in the biggest policy fights in Congress is defining the race to lead the Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest conservative caucus in the House. Reps. Ben Cline (R-Va.), 52, and August Pfluger (R-Texas), 46, are seeking the chairmanship for the group in the next Congress —…

  • Same-sex couples in Thailand to tie the knot starting January as marriage equality bill becomes law

    BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law Tuesday, allowing same-sex couples to legally wed.

  • What we know about the investigations surrounding New York City's mayor

    NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly a year after FBI agents seized his phones, New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces an expanding constellation of federal inquiries involving his administration.