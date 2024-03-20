NYC Skyline Clouded With Smoke From Building Fire

Smoke was seen billowing from a fire that broke out at an under-construction Manhattan luxury high-rise building on Wednesday morning, March 20.

According to reports, the fire broke out on the roof of a 72-story luxury skyscraper at 125 Greenwich Street, which has been under construction for years, local media said.

No injuries were reported, according to local media.

Video taken by Andrew Ji shows smoke rising from the site of the fire on Wednesday morning. Credit: Andrew Ji via Storyful