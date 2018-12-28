NYC Twitter Electrified By Blue Sky Transformer Explosion

There was just something about an eerie blast of lurid blue light in the sky

There was just something about an eerie blast of lurid blue light in the sky that particularly fired the imaginations of New Yorkers and Twitter jokesters Thursday night.

The eruption of blue in the New York sky was triggered by an electrical explosion at a Con Ed power plant in Queens. Power was knocked out for several customers, and LaGuardia Airport experienced a partial blackout and flight delays. But as of late Thursday, there were no reports of injuries or death.

Once city dwellers realized it wasn’t the end of the world, their excitement and quips headed for the stratosphere.

We assure you have not landed in the #Bronx. https://t.co/B23zHPut5M — NYPD 43rd Precinct (@NYPD43Pct) December 28, 2018

Fucking gender reveal parties pic.twitter.com/i9u0mpo4wQ — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) December 28, 2018

Dear Alien Overlords ,

We realize that the bright blue light over New York was an Astoria, Queens power plant explosion, but we'd like to formally request that you send the mothership to pick up Individual #1 anyway.

Eternally Grateful,

People of Earth #Bluelight — Nina L. Diamond (@ninatypewriter) December 28, 2018

The One True God has awakened pic.twitter.com/EIlVEVhDn3 — dylan (@dvandall24) December 28, 2018

Two things. First, anyone know if the power is on at Rikers? Second, friends in Queens, DM me re: your new superpowers. https://t.co/4fkzoxrF3K — Carrie Levine (@levinecarrie) December 28, 2018

#IntoTheSpiderverse is so good that it literally came true just now with that freak “transformer” explosion that lit up Queens — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) December 28, 2018

Actual footage of what happened in New York #bluelightpic.twitter.com/FZc1QjLNkU — Markese Freeman (@KESE_86) December 28, 2018

If anyone in NYC got super powers tonight, please contact me. I am starting a school for gifted youngsters in Westchester. #Bluelight — Lorraine Cink (@lorrainecink) December 28, 2018

The New York sky tonight confirming there is no Dana only Zuul #ghostbusterspic.twitter.com/ceEu6m9ATa — Joe Auriemma (@JosephAuriemma) December 28, 2018

The Men in Black used those little "flashy" memory-erasers and are telling the public its a blown transformer #bluelightpic.twitter.com/XXtNbYKqkt — Vikki ️DS+EG️ (@QueenofDEsteros) December 28, 2018

A Terminator arrives from the future in NYC to kill Sarah Connor. #bluelightpic.twitter.com/L6GvqqMMxd — Soundae (@soundae) December 28, 2018