NYPD: Five Injured, Two Critical in West Indian Day Parade Shooting

The NYPD confirmed five people were injured, two critically, when a gunman opened fire into the crowd gathered on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York, for the J’ouvert and West Indian Day festivities.

The police said the incident took place in front of 301 Eastern Parkway and the suspect was described by police as “male, Black, in his 20s, slim build, in a brown shirt with paint stains and a black bandanna.”

“One person, intentionally, going after a group of people, tried to ruin the day for everybody,” NYPD Chief Patrol John Shell said.

Police said the scene was not active and the parade continued following the incident. Credit: NYPD via Storyful

Video Transcript

Uh, before we get into the incident, I personally just wanna thank on behalf of the police commissioner and the mayor, all of the cops that are just out here trying to just keep people safe.

It's been a long weekend.

A lot of hours, a lot of hard work, a lot, gun arrest.

A lot of great, great, great work by the NYPD on a very, uh, tough weekend and a tough day to keep people safe.

Obviously, we know that there was a shooting that took place.

So with me, I got the chief of Brooklyn South chief mcelvoy.

I got the Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Detective Daughtry, chief of patrol Bar, Brooklyn North Chief Henderson and Chief patrol.

John Shell, chief Patrol.

I update you now on the internet took place a little bit early.

Hi, good afternoon.

As you all know, Labor Day in New York City is one of our toughest weekends for the police department in our city.

We have multiple events going on throughout the weekend today with the parade duvet weekend.

And right now a protest of 5000 people in New York City, our cops are working extremely hard.

We had one of the safest months that we've had in a long time in New York City and we had one of our safest weeks with shooting violence.

However, today, one person intentionally going after a group of people tried to ruin the day for everybody and we're not going to let that happen approximately quarter to this afternoon.

We know one male male, black in his twenties, slim build wearing a brown shirt with paint stains and a black bandanna went into the crowd in front of 301 Eastern Parkway on a divider fight his weapon numerous times into a crowd.

Right now, we have five people struck.

There'll be four female, uh four males and one female of the 52 are critical, three are going to survive.

I don't have ages or anything like that to discuss with you because obviously this happened about an hour ago.

This was an intentional attentional act by one person towards a group of people.

We do not by no means have any active shooter or anything of that nature running around Eastern Parkway as we speak, the parade is going on.

It will go on till later on tonight.

We have multiple cops.

As the commissioner said, multiple cops working very hard this weekend and working very hard today to keep this community and to keep this parade safe and we'll be out here to the wee hours of the morning doing that.

Just that working hard keeping this community safe.

We do realize there is an abundance of video that was on that corner in that group.

If anyone please, if anyone has any video and I know they do, please call 1 805 77 tips.

We need that video.

We are going to solve this, but it's going to take a lot of work with that being said, I'll open up to any questions on my back up.

This is not random.

This is an intentional act.

One person going to a group firing his weapon.

This was not, this was not random.

That's way too early to say what started this.

We're still working through that.

All right, when you fire a gun into a large crowd, we gotta figure out who is intent and who is not.

We do not know that right now.

This was on the cement divider between the service road and the parade route where thousands of people were watching the parade.

