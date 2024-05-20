NYPD Officers Rescue Ducklings From Sewer

A trio of New York Police Department (NYPD) officers worked together to rescue a group of ducklings stuck in a sewer, reuniting the little ones with their mama in heartwarming footage shared on May 19.

According to the NYPD’s 123rd Precinct, Officers Krystal Velasquez, Daiyanna Familia, and Maria Del Rio responded to a call for help on Staten Island on Sunday.

“Protecting all, big or small, furry or feathered,” the precinct wrote on social media. Credit: NYPD 123rd Precinct via Storyful