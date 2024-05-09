NYPD Officers Rescue Three Men Stranded Near 'Big C Rock' in the Bronx

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers rescued three men stranded near a historical landmark known as the “Big C Rock” in the Bronx following a 911 call on Wednesday, May 9, footage shows.

Body-worn camera footage released by the NYPD on Thursday shows one man being located near the top of the cliff face and rescued by the department’s aviation and emergency service units. The NYPD said that the other two men were rescued by the department’s harbor unit.

No injuries were reported. Credit: New York Police Department via Storyful

Video Transcript

On the third, he's on top of the rock.Walking westbound right now doesn't seem to be injured, but he's walking westbound on top of the rock.He's coming down a little bit now.I'll need you to direct you to, to him.I'll leave him to you.And I'm gonna deal with these two over here on the dock.University Dock with the other two.They're getting them ashore now and aviation has the third individual insight on top of them will have all three of my custody harbor base Raisin, anybody else on the rock at the time.And so you say he's with the C right now?Hey, I got this.You are now on the lower end of the rock.Thanks very much.Thank you.I see him and he in the water and he just told us he couldn't swim and he was like, I notified his mom.I just got to notify the other two.I'm glad they're safe.Thank you.Thank you.