NYPD Rescues Litter of 'Distressed' Puppies From Hot Bag

Police in New York rescued a litter of pit bull puppies stowed inside a hot bag by a woman illegally selling them in Queens on June 15.

Bodycam footage released by the NYPD shows officers opening the bag to find five puppies “dripping in sweat.”

“They’re so hot,” an officer says as the pups are removed from the bag. “These dogs could’ve been dead in five minutes,” he adds.

According to local reports, police arrested and charged Shirley Medina with “six counts of torturing and injuring an animal, six counts of neglect of impounded animal, and criminal possession of a weapon.” Credit: NYPD via Storyful

