NYS schools to begin lockdown drills protocals in upcoming school year
NYS schools to begin lockdown drills in upcoming school year
NYS schools to begin lockdown drills in upcoming school year
Police allege the suspect killed his wife in 2022 before murdering dozens of other women
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
The National Park Service said the two were from Wisconsin and had gotten lost while hiking
Quebec's provincial police conducted an operation in Oka to prevent the illegal dumping of hazardous materials into the Lake of Two Mountains, without warning the Kanehsatà:ke band council.About 10 Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and provincial roadside inspectors stopped and checked trucks going through Oka on Monday morning.The local Kanien'kehá:ka community and residents of nearby Oka have complained for months about truckers illegally dumping waste in Kanehsatà:ke, 50 kilometres west of Montreal, whic
Brenda Natali Morales, Miguel Carcamo, William Killian, and 1-year-old Wesley Killian were allegedly shot to death by Shane Killian, per authorities
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.
A report naming Sandy Hill one of Canada's most liveable neighbourhoods was met with surprise and even ridicule online, as some wondered how it could ignore the safety issues, public drug use and social disorder that plague parts of the area.In Sandy Hill itself, the view was mixed, as residents celebrated the area's green space, diversity and community spirit while acknowledging its challenges.Real estate firm RE/MAX released its 2024 Liveability Report last week. It relied in part on a Leger s
An out-of-town police officer shot and killed an individual early Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee, according to two law enforcement sources.
"He was my rock and did so much for anyone and everyone he knew," said Cody Jay Pope's partner, Cheryl Holzknecht
Young women tell the BBC how Kat Torres lured them to her homes in the US, where they worked for no pay.
The Lethbridge Police Service issued 194 tickets and made a dozen arrests in response to a couple of events that brought an influx of people and vehicles into the southern Alberta city over the weekend.One was a gathering of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and its supporters, who were in town to celebrate the opening of a new Lethbridge clubhouse. The other was the annual Street Machine Weekend, a celebration of cars and car culture.Police monitoring of the Street Machine event resulted in 10 a
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court granted a stay of execution for a Texas man 20 minutes before he was to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening. The inmate has long maintained DNA testing would help prove he wasn't responsible for the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman during a home robbery decades ago.
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
A 1-year-old child has died after allegedly being shot by his father in Alameda. Four other family members were also killed.
THUNDER BAY — As the province accelerates the timeline for grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and more extensive beer purchasing options, striking LCBO members in Thunder Bay believe the Ontario Premier is trying to appease the public rather than workers. Cosmo Crupi has been a permanent employee at the LCBO in Thunder Bay for over 30 years. He was walking the picket line with other LCBO supporters at the Arthur Street location on Monday. "We don't want to be out here, we
Max Wade was given a life sentence for stealing Guy Fieri's $200,000 Lamborghini and shooting at a romantic rival. He has only served about 11 years but he's been granted parole.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has been convicted of accepting bribes of cash, gold and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen.
Two people were arrested after a police in Canada chased a Lamborghini Urus at high speeds. The car's tires were ripped clean off the rims in the chase.
TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — The suspect in the killings of two Australians and their Filipina companion at a hotel in a popular resort city south of Manila surrendered and claimed he wanted to retaliate against the hotel for firing him, Philippine officials said Wednesday.
Twelve people have been charged in relation to multiple instances of abduction and torture, Windsor police announced Tuesday — and they say investigators believe there could be more victims out there. Police said they launched an investigation in June after receiving evidence three people had been allegedly held against their will and tortured in two separate incidents. In one incident, police allege a man was held in a Glengarry Avenue apartment building on May 26. "Investigators obtained video