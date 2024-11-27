NYT Mini Crossword answers today for Wednesday, November 27 2024

WARNING: THERE ARE NYT MINI CROSSWORD SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 27, 2024 NYT MINI CROSSWORDS SPOILED FOR YOU.

Ready?

OK.

If you're a fan of New York Times games like Wordle or Spelling Bee or Connections, chances are you are someone who does the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle every day, which is super fun given that there's a timer for an additional challenge.

And if that's the case and you're truly stumped, fear not! We're here to help with the answers for today's puzzle, to get you unstuck.

Here's a look at today's answers:

1 Across: This is only a ___

Test

5 Across: Drink that might be hard to sip through a straw

Shake

6 Across: "Vital" body part

Organ

7 Across: Nick with two Best Actor nominatons

Nolte

8 Across: Thoughtful, as a gesture

Sweet

1 Down: Kind of blanket or pillow

Throw

2 Down: Excellent golf score

Eagles

3 Down: Footwear with wheels or a blade

Skate

4 Down: Palindromic principle

Tent

5 Down: Hermes and Hercules, to Zeus

Sons

