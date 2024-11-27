NYT Mini Crossword answers today for Wednesday, November 27 2024
If you're a fan of New York Times games like Wordle or Spelling Bee or Connections, chances are you are someone who does the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle every day, which is super fun given that there's a timer for an additional challenge.
And if that's the case and you're truly stumped, fear not! We're here to help with the answers for today's puzzle, to get you unstuck.
Here's a look at today's answers:
1 Across: This is only a ___
Test
5 Across: Drink that might be hard to sip through a straw
Shake
6 Across: "Vital" body part
Organ
7 Across: Nick with two Best Actor nominatons
Nolte
8 Across: Thoughtful, as a gesture
Sweet
1 Down: Kind of blanket or pillow
Throw
2 Down: Excellent golf score
Eagles
3 Down: Footwear with wheels or a blade
Skate
4 Down: Palindromic principle
Tent
5 Down: Hermes and Hercules, to Zeus
Sons
This article originally appeared on For The Win: NYT Mini Crossword answers today for Wednesday, November 27 2024