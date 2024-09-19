NZ rescuers dismantle wharf to free trapped pygmy blue whale

STORY: :: This pygmy blue whale was trapped

under a wharf north of Auckland

:: Kawau Island, New Zealand

:: Rescuers dismantled the wharf with an

excavator

:: September 16, 2024

:: The whale was eventually freed and swam

to deeper waters

The whale "showed a little distress" as a barge was brought in to dismantle the wharf underneath which it was wedged but stayed calm throughout the rescue operation, according to the Department of Conservation, adding that the process involved conservationists, contractors and local residents.

It swam into deeper waters after being freed around 6 p.m. local time (0600 GMT), according to the department, which thanked the wharf owners and added that its staff will be repairing the wharf.

Pygmy blue whales are a sub-species of the blue whale, residents to New Zealand waters year-round. Blue whale populations were significantly reduced due to whaling and are listed on the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as endangered.