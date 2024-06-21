NZ woman sues partner for not taking her to airport

Malu Cursino - BBC News
·2 min read
An Emirates plane touches down at Auckland International Airport
[Getty Images]

A New Zealand tribunal has dismissed a woman's claim against her then-partner after he failed to take her to the airport, leading her to miss her flight ahead of a concert with friends.

She accused her boyfriend at the time of allegedly breaching a "verbal contract" in which he agreed to take her to the airport, stay in her house and look after her dogs.

According to a legal document which only gives the applicant and respondent's initials, the woman (CL) said she asked her boyfriend (HG) to collect her from her home and take her to the airport between 10:00 and 10:15am.

But he failed to do so, she told New Zealand's Disputes Tribunal, which deals with small claims up to NZ$30,000 (£14,526).

As a result, CL said she missed her flight and had to foot the bill for additional costs, including travelling the next day and putting her dogs in a kennel.

In her claim, she went on to outline the minutiae of the inconvenience she faced, including costs for a shuttle service to the airport.

The couple had been in a relationship for six and a half years until the dispute.

Before the case was dismissed, the tribunal looked at whether the woman's boyfriend had entered a contract to take her to the airport and look after her dogs.

The tribunal also looked into whether the pair had entered a contract in which the boyfriend had said he would incur the costs for a separate ferry trip to visit the woman's sons.

CL said she paid for hers and her partner's ferry fares, and wished to be reimbursed for the cost of his ticket.

Conditional to both of those being true, the court looked at whether the boyfriend breached the alleged contract.

It concluded that for an agreement to be enforceable, "there needs to be an intention to create a legally binding relationship", which was not the case for CL and HG.

"Partners, friends and colleagues make social arrangements, but it is unlikely they can be legally enforced unless the parties perform some act that demonstrates an intention that they will be bound by their promises," tribunal referee Krysia Cowie wrote in the decision document.

"When friends fail to keep their promises, the other person may suffer a financial consequence but it may be that they cannot be compensated for that loss."

The referee found "the nature of the promises were exchanged as a normal give and take in an intimate relationship" and fell short of being a contract.

"As I have found that the parties made their agreement in the context of their friendship, CL has not shown she is entitled to the order that she seeks and her claim is dismissed."

The tribunal's decision was taken in March, but only published on Thursday.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • New Zealand woman takes boyfriend to disputes tribunal because he didn’t take her to the airport

    Woman claims boyfriend breached ‘verbal contract’ by not picking her up, causing her to miss her flight

  • MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s THIRD lawyer deserts him in $5m ‘prove Mike wrong’ dispute

    Trump insider has refused to pay election fraud competition prize to computer forensics expert Robert Zeidman

  • Trump’s lawyers ask NY judge who oversaw civil fraud case to recuse himself

    Lawyers for Donald Trump asked the New York judge who ordered the former president to pay nearly half a billion dollars to recuse himself from the case alleging the judge engaged in “prohibited communications” with a real estate lawyer about the case before issuing his decision.

  • Booze, favours and lawyers: Chestermere sues fired mayor, councillors alleging $650K in 'improper' spending

    The City of Chestermere is suing its fired mayor and councillors for more than $650,000, alleging "improper" spending by the four men on parties, alcohol, a private investigator, a personal piano move and surveillance equipment to spy on a co-worker. Former Mayor Jeff Colvin and councillors Mel Foat, Blaine Funk and Stephen Hanley are also accused of spending $415,000 in city funds, paid to law firms in the fight to keep their jobs. The men were removed from council by Municipal Affairs Minister

  • Jacob Hoggard's appeal of sexual assault conviction heard by Ontario appeal court

    TORONTO — Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's appeal of his sexual assault conviction was heard at Ontario's top court on Wednesday, as the former Hedley frontman sought a new trial.

  • Top Florida law enforcement official sues DeSantis, alleging he was fired for blowing the whistle

    A former top law enforcement official in Florida is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis and his top aides of forcing him to retire after he refused to carry out orders he says were illegal or inappropriate, according to a lawsuit filed overnight. Shane Desguin, a career employee of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, rose to become the agency's chief of staff. "Despite his stellar work performance during his employment," the lawsuit says, Desguin "was subjected to disparate treatment, different terms and conditions of employment, and held to a different standard because he reported Defendants' malfeasance, gross misconduct and unlawful employment activities and was subject to retaliation thereafter."

  • Texas councilwoman can sue over arrest she claims was politically motivated, Supreme Court rules

    The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a Texas woman who served on a small-town council to continue her lawsuit against her mayor after she was arrested for what she claims were political reasons.

  • ‘Extremely rare’: NYT journalist on judges’ advice to Cannon

    Two federal judges in South Florida urged District Judge Aileen Cannon to forgo overseeing the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump when she was first assigned the classified documents case in 2023, according to a report from The New York Times. CNN speaks with New York Times Washington correspondent Charlie Savage, one of the journalists who broke the story.

  • Disney’s Abandoned $1B Florida Relocation Plan Breeds Employee Class-Action Suit In Fallout From DeSantis Dust-Up

    Disney’s now-abandoned Florida relocation plan for staffers has created some pretty dark legal skies. More than a year after the once again Bob Iger-run Disney dropped its Bob Chapek-era initiative to consolidate some California operations and employees in a new campus in Orlando’s Lake Nona area, a current VP of Product Design and a director …

  • Fugitive Former Financial Advisor and CNBC Pundit Arrested on Fraud Charges

    James Arthur McDonald Jr. allegedly lost up to $40 million in client money on a risky short-selling strategy and fraudulently raised millions of dollars that he used for personal expenses and Ponzi-like repayments to investors.

  • Cargo ship crew can leave the US under deal to comply with probe into Baltimore bridge collapse

    Crew members on the cargo ship Dali can head home as soon as Thursday under an agreement that allows lawyers to question them as part of investigations into the cause of the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. None of the crew members has been able to leave the U.S. since their ship lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns on March 26. Under the agreement, which was confirmed by U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar during a hearing Thursday, the crew can return home but must be available for depositions.

  • Kin of 737 MAX crash victims seek $25 bln Boeing fine

    STORY: Families of the 346 people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are demanding that the jet maker face a fine of close to $25 billion.They put the request to the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday. A lawyer for the families said the amount was justified, saying Boeing was guilty of the “deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history”. Earlier in the week, the families had gathered at Congress as company chief Dave Calhoun was grilled over the incidents. They weren’t mollified by his show of contrition: “I would like to apologize on behalf of all of our Boeing associates spread throughout the world, past and present for your losses.”Calhoun said Boeing took responsibility for the crashes, which were traced to a design flaw. But the families say the aerospace giant neglected known safety issues, and must face prosecution. “Strengthening the safety of the flying public is important, but there needs to be criminal charges for the people at the top, the people in the driver's seat who were responsible for 346 deaths, including that of my sister and every single face that you see here.''After the crashes in 2018 and 2019, Boeing agreed to a deferred prosecution deal with the DOJ, shielding it from criminal charges - if it promised to improve its compliance program.However, the department last month concluded that the firm had not honored all terms of the deal - something Boeing denies. Prosecutors now have until early July to decide whether to press ahead with a criminal case. They could also negotiate a plea deal with Boeing, or extend the deferred prosecution agreement.

  • Spanish court wants BBVA and former chairman to face trial in spying case

    A Spanish High Court judge proposed Spain's second-largest lender BBVA and its former chairman stand trial for alleged bribery and disclosure of company secrets following a probe into alleged corporate spying, a court document showed on Thursday. BBVA and legal representatives for ex-chairman Francisco Gonzalez declined to comment. BBVA was placed under investigation in July 2019 for hiring a private investigation agency allegedly run by former Police Commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo.

  • Supreme Court Sends Out an Ominous Sign

    With just a few days left in the law term and more than 20 rulings still to be issued, the Supreme Court once again left Americans on tenterhooks Thursday when it released just four opinions, not including its most eagerly awaited. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, are still weighing Trump’s bid to be granted king-like immunity shielding him from prosecution for his role in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Each day that passes without a ruling sets prosecutors back i

  • Heidi Klum takes off her shirt on “Hot Ones ”to cool down from heat, stuns host Sean Evans

    The set just got a lot hotter.

  • Utah Woman Accused of Killing Parents and Telling Police, 'I Would Do It Again. I Hate Them'

    Mia Bailey, 28, faces two felony murder charges and an attempted murder charge

  • Kaitlan Collins 'Can't Believe' She Has To Fact-Check Trump On Biden Accusation

    The CNN anchor appeared to reach her fill of having to correct the former president.

  • Prince William rescues mother-in-law Carole Middleton after Royal Ascot mishap

    The Prince of Wales helped his mother-in-law Carole Middleton to free her heel after her shoe got stuck in the grass at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

  • Trump Loses It At Fox News, Says No One Can Trust It

    The former president is once again lashing out at the network for letting a guest speak critically of him.

  • Satellite images capture Russia's Black Sea Fleet running from its base in Crimea as Ukraine hit it with missiles and exploding drones

    Ukraine has waged a highly effective asymmetric-warfare campaign against the Black Sea Fleet, destroying and damaging a number of Russian warships.