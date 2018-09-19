O'Brien, Downey among inductees to Maritime Sport Hall of Fame

Three Nova Scotians and a fastball team from the Eastern Shore were among the seven inductees Wednesday into the Maritime Sport Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Bedford..

The three individuals include longtime paddling coach John (Archie) MacGlashen, football player Wayne (Red) O'Brien and boxer Dave Downey.

Also inducted were the 1962 Spry Harbour Atoms intermediate A fastball team.

O'Brien, a lineman, played four seasons for the Saint Mary's Huskies in the 1960s.

He signed with the Montreal Alouettes in 1968. At the time, his contract was the largest paid to a Canadian lineman.

Paul Palmeter/CBC More

Halifax boxer Dave Downey was Canada's middleweight boxing champion for nearly a decade.

In 1967, at age 25, Downey became the Canadian middleweight champion. He fought nine times over the next three years before losing the title to Gary Broughton in 1970.

But four months later, Downey regained the title in a rematch. He defended his title nine more times before losing it to New Glasgow's Lawrence Hafey.

​

MacGlashen, who died in 2000, trained many athletes from Dartmouth toward national and international competitions.

He coached broomball in the winter. In 1979, he helped the LaBelle Bandits to a national championship.

The 1962 Spry Harbour Atoms were a powerhouse team on the diamond that year. The team, led by star pitcher Ernie Dugie, had 30 wins and only three losses and won the Maritime championship.

Others inductees this year are New Brunswick basketball official Fred Horgan, P.E.I. harness driver Cyril (Joe) O'Brien and former pro hockey player Gerry (Red) Ouellette of New Brunswick.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia