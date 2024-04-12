O.J. Simpson died from prostate cancer: Why many men don't talk about this disease

O.J. Simpson, the football star and actor whose life took a shocking turn when he was accused of stabbing to death his ex-wife and a man who was with her the night of the killings, died of prostate cancer at the age of 76.

The news has come as a surprise to many, as Simpson kept his prostate cancer diagnosis out of the spotlight, even assuring his X followers his "health is good" in a video in February, his last post on the social media site before his death. According to men's health experts, it's common for men to struggle sharing their health problems publicly, in part, due to our culture's view of masculinity.

Add on top of that the complications of prostate cancer in particular − which can include the loss of sexual function − and you have an illness that's especially difficult for men to admit they have, though it is one of the most common cancers.

"I find that it's something that a lot of men don't talk about," Dr. Samuel Haywood, a urologist specializing in prostate cancer, previously told USA TODAY. "Men can be very stoic, and they don't like to talk about their health issues."

Why do men not want to talk about prostate cancer?

Psychologists say cultural attitudes and pressures regarding masculinity can play a role in men's hesitancy to reveal a prostate cancer diagnosis.

These expectations include that men remain sexually vigorous and self-sufficient throughout their lives. Prostate cancer can sometimes cause erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence, according to the Mayo Clinic, causing deep shame for some men.

"Masculinity is, in part, based on self-efficacy, and things like losing control of your bladder or experiencing pain when urinating or having a difficulty with sexual functioning can really impact men's self-esteem," Erik Anderson, a licensed marriage and family therapist who specializes in men's issues and anxiety, previously told USA TODAY. "To admit that difficulty in functioning, it really feels like talking about a very vulnerable part of yourself."

Illnesses that affect sexual function can be particularly shameful for men, many of whom base their self-worth and manhood on sexual performance, Anderson said. That shame, he said, can lead to depression, social withdrawal and anger with oneself.

Ronald Levant, a professor emeritus of psychology at The University of Akron and author of "The Tough Standard: The Hard Truths About Masculinity and Violence," previously told USA TODAY the expectations men hold themselves to regarding physical prowess also lead them to stay silent.

"The last thing people want to do when they're feeling ashamed of themselves is talk about it," he said.

Men need to talk about health − especially prostate cancer

Prostate cancer affects about 1 in 8 men and 1 in 6 Black men during their lifetimes. The nonprofit American Cancer Society said it's the most common form of cancer in men other than skin cancer, and the risk of getting it increases with age.

Haywood said prostate cancer is very treatable, and only about 3% of men die from it. Still, he said men's reluctance to share their health issues with each other makes treating prostate cancer more difficult. This is because family history impacts one's prostate cancer risk, and many men don't know if they have a family history of the illness, because their relatives don't want to talk about it.

"The only way that we can help you is if we talk about it to each other," he said. "While there's no self-check for prostate cancer, it'd be great if it was something that men were talking about and saying, 'Hey, did you get your prostate checked? Have you talked to your doctor about this?' That would be an ideal world."

Anderson adds there's a special strength men display when they share their vulnerabilities.

"Men acknowledging their vulnerabilities are not necessarily becoming weak, but can still be strong while talking about vulnerable things that they experience," he said.

