O.J. Simpson Is Now Tweeting

And he's here to "set the record straight" and he's got "a little getting even to do." Fun!

It's hard to believe, but we've somehow gone the first 13 years of Twitter's existence without O.J. Simpson being a user. That all changed this weekend, when the former football player and cleared murder suspect started an account and made his first post.

This comes almost two years after Simpson was released from a nine-year jail sentence in Nevada for unrelated crimes. In his first video, a relatively cryptic clip apparently filmed on a golf course, Simpsons says, "Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Now, coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Now, there’s a lot of fake OJ accounts out there. So this one, @TheRealOJ32 is the only official one. So, this should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do. So God bless. Take care.”

On Saturday, Simpson posted a second video, this time apparently filmed in front of a pool. He said, "You know, for years people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability. But now I get to challenge a lot of that B.S. and set the record straight."

He added: "More importantly, I'll be able to talk about everything, especially sports and fantasy football, and even politics. But for now let me just say, to my fellow fathers out there: Happy Father's Day."

As of this writing, Simpson already has over 500,000 followers. The account will no doubt be very closely watched since Simpson is rarely lacking controversial opinions, on everything from how to get away with murder to the size of Cuba Gooding Jr.'s head.

Originally Appeared on GQ

