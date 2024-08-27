O.J. Simpson's Attorney Says Jewelry Made for Family from Late Athlete's Ashes Is 'a Reminder of Their Father' (Exclusive)

The family of Simpson, whose body was cremated after his death last April, used the ashes to make keepsakes to remember him by

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson's cremated remains have been made into jewelry.

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s executor and longtime attorney, tells PEOPLE that the cremation jewelry was shared with Simpson’s four children - Arnelle, Jason, Sydney and Justin.

“Each sibling was able to get jewelry, a reminder of their father to have with them,” he says. “Jewelry encompasses anything, rings, mini urns. It was a hodgepodge of little things and as long as they were unanimous, I was fine with it.”

LaVergne says it was the family's preference to have the 76-year-old former Hall of Fame football player and acquitted murderer cremated at Palm Mortuary, in downtown Las Vegas, shortly after his death from metastatic prostate cancer on April 10, 2024.

The cremation and the jewelry made with his ashes by an outside vendor cost just over $4,000, he highlights. The creation of the jewelry was first reported by TMZ.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty O.J. Simpson (left) and Nicole Brown Simpson

Simpson was famously acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman at her Los Angeles home in 1994.

The Brown and Goldman families later sued Simpson in civil court and won. In 1997, he was asked to pay $33.5 million to the families. An attorney for the Goldman family said Simpson owed the family more than $100 million.

LaVergne is in the process of liquidating Simpson’s estate and hopes to auction off his remaining belongings, including “photos no one's ever seen before,” Simpson’s mother’s grand piano and an SUV to pay off the many claims against his estate.

“I'm just going through a treasure trove of stuff,” he adds. “We have to at least attempt to auction it off, attempt to sell things to satisfy creditors.”

LaVergne notes that Simpson was in remission up until a few months before his death and was “chilling, drinking a beer” just two weeks before he died.

“I mean obviously he was a little tender," he shares. "It was a little iffy, but he was on his couch. And when I saw him on the couch, I thought he was going to be good, he was going to recover.”

By the end, Simpson was “totally out of it," he recalls.

"I know a lot of people want to write about, 'Hey, was there a deathbed confession?' I'm like, 'What you saw here was an old man dying.' That's it. There was nothing... It happened to be that the old man dying is very, very famous, but at the end it was a very humane, ordinary process of death.”

