Oak Creek man dies, 14-year-old taken to the hospital after crash
The Oak Creek Police Department said the car crashed into a tree.
The Oak Creek Police Department said the car crashed into a tree.
It's a well-known celeb hot spot.
The 45-year-old teacher was getting dressed in the backseat, officials say.
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
They were also the "first same-sex conjoined twins to identify as different genders," when George came out as a transgender male in 2007, per Guinness World Records
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping center before a police officer fatally shot him. New South Wales Police said that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach. NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters at a media conference on Sunday that Cauchi suffered from yet unspecified mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.
Maybe it isn't your folks, but you definitely know a boomer who is doing these things.
Dating and relationships coach Anwar White said he can sometimes tell if a marriage will last from the wedding day.
Patrick Clancy has already raised nearly $50,000 for the Boston Children's Hospital in advance of the April 15 race
It's so gross to me that any grown man would even *want* to date a teenager.
READING, Pa. (AP) — Conjoined twins Lori and George Schappell, who pursued separate careers, interests and relationships during lives that defied medical expectations, died this month in Pennsylvania, according to funeral home officials. They were 62. The twins, listed by Guinness World Records as the oldest living conjoined twins, died April 7 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to obituaries posted by Leibensperger Funeral Homes of Hamburg. The cause of death was not d
Jason Kempin/FilmMagic Conjoined twins who set a world record as the oldest with the rare phenomenon, and who were the first to identify as different genders, have died at the age of 62.Lori and George Schappell died at a hospital in Pennsylvania on April 7, according to their obituary. The craniopagus twins—joined at the head—shared 30 percent of their brains, but led drastically different careers and interests.“Dori had a career as a country singer, performing throughout the United States; and
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low supply of weap
She will be deported after prison, officials say.
The couple made their relationship public in 2019
Dominque Wilson is still getting acclimated to her new home with partner Jared Gibson and their five kids, who range in age from 4 to 11
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action. Kamran Hussain, who moved to Canada from India on an international student visa in 2017 and has completed the arduous process of becoming a permanent resident, said he has thought about leaving the country after he woke up on the morning of Jan. 11 to find nothing but the shattered glass of his car window on his east Toronto driveway. "I came out and the car was gone,"
“A lot of times in criminal law, you play for the fumble,” says William J. Brennan, who represented the Trump Organization in the fraud case before the same New York judge as the hush money case. “If you get one juror is a holdout that hung jury can really be a game changer…..but I think it’s tougher when the defendant is this particular defendant and it’s just the island of Manhattan that provides the potential jury pool.”
BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen 18-wheeler though the front a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver’s license had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday. The intentional crash into the single-story brick building off a highway in Brenham, a rural town outside of Houston, littered debris in the parking lot and left a gaping hole in the entrance. The crash damaged the front of the red semitrailer
A group of squatters locked themselves inside the hotel and gastropub on Wednesday and have since boarded up the windows.
Inspector Amy Scott singlehandedly pursued and killed a man in Sydney after he fatally stabbed six people.