Oakland mayor says she did nothing wrong and won't resign after FBI raid
Mayor Sheng Thao read from a prepared statement and took no questions Monday, four days after FBI agents carried boxes out of the home she shares with her son and partner
Investors will keep an eye on initial jobless claims data, pending home sales, and a second revision to first-quarter GDP this week.
The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.
Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do
Lakrisha Isaac was sentenced to five years in prison
Police believe Olin Johnson, 57, fatally shot wife Kerilyn Johnson, 52, before turning the gun on himself
The Rahimi decision has implications that go beyond a single defendant or a single law.
CORRECTION: A May fundraising email by former President Trump’s campaign mentioned him being “tortured” in the Fulton County jail. Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story included incorrect information. Former President Trump’s campaign in a Monday fundraising email criticized his treatment at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, saying he was…
Nicole Virzi is charged with criminal homicide
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
During a two-hour hearing Monday morning, the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case pressed government attorneys to provide more information about the funding of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation, at one point remarking that the funding presents a "separation of powers concern." The hearing, conducted by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, was a continuation of Friday's hearing in which defense attorneys sought to have the documents case dismissed on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed as special counsel. Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a mass shooting that left two men dead and three others injured earlier this month, Toronto police say.The accused has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder, homicide Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon. Campbell said the teen was arrested the day after the shooting and charged on Monday after a stolen vehicle investigation. He was scheduled to appear
MOSCOW (AP) — More than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday, its governor Sergei Melikov said in a video statement early Monday.
A teenager plunged 60ft down a sheer cliff while having his photo taken by a friend. A 999 call reported that the boy had fallen from the cliffs at Old Harry Rocks in Dorset. Ian Brown, station officer for Swanage Coastguard, told Somerset Live the accident happened on Thursday as the boy was having his photo taken by the cliff edge.
Rep. Ronny Jackson was reportedly nicknamed "Candyman" for how he doled out medication during his time in the White House.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — In a case that has sparked widespread public outrage, a court in Cambodia formally charged a real estate entrepreneur who held a royally bestowed title with the premeditated murder of a young couple in the capital Phnom Penh.
Diehl Metal's parent company makes the IRIS-T anti-air system given to Ukraine, but the factory hit makes parts for cars and electrical systems.
A fight between two Myrtle Beach area men led to one of them cutting the other’s nose with a Japanese sword. The fight started over a kiss.
It could help debunk a right-wing narrative, said the former Democratic senator from Missouri.
The child's mother was arrested on two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children