Oakland mayor says she did nothing wrong and won't resign after FBI raid

ABC News

During a two-hour hearing Monday morning, the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case pressed government attorneys to provide more information about the funding of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation, at one point remarking that the funding presents a "separation of powers concern." The hearing, conducted by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, was a continuation of Friday's hearing in which defense attorneys sought to have the documents case dismissed on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed as special counsel. Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.