Oakland's Greg Kampe, Jack Gohlke, Trey Townsend talk with Brad Galli
Oakland's Greg Kampe, Jack Gohlke, Trey Townsend talk with Brad Galli about the magical March run
Oakland's Greg Kampe, Jack Gohlke, Trey Townsend talk with Brad Galli about the magical March run
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
A bizarre photo of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went viral ahead of the NFL draft.
MONTREAL — Quebec's French language minister says he'll ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb. On Wednesday night, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon complained on X, formerly Twitter, about T-shirts and hoodies reading "Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs" worn by players from the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Gilles-Courteau Trophy is the league's championship trophy. St-Pierre Plamondon po
Owning a soccer club is hitting Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds ($11.4 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year, ending June 2022. While the club said turnover rose from nearly 6 million pounds ($7.5
Boston University freshman center Macklin Celebrini is the top prospect in the 2024 NHL draft. Which team has the best draft lottery odds?
The Dodgers would love for us to move on from the Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara gambling allegations, but there are still too many questions.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lingered coming out of the batter's box long enough to watch a towering drive off his bat sail well over the centre-field wall. Then he broke into a home run trot. The sixth-inning shot — part of a five-run rally that helped Toronto beat Tampa Bay 8-2 on Thursday — travelled an estimated 450 feet. Guerrero, though, wasn't so sure. “I thought it was more than 450," the Blue Jays star said through an interpreter. "But hey, after 400 it’s all good.”
The autograph session coincided with the Chiefs star and former NBA player's seemingly competitive round of golf
The Super Bowl champion can't help but dance to his girlfriend's music — even if it's on the golf course!
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
Members of the Utah women’s basketball team have been left “deeply troubled and shaken” by what team officials called “hateful and disturbing” racial abuse ahead of their NCAA tournament opening game.
The Welsh club returned to the English Football League last April after a 15-year absence.
In a groundbreaking video series, USA TODAY journalists interviewed four transgender athletes, allowing them to tell their own stories.
The couple is parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III and daughter Sterling
The pair met in the finals of last year’s Miami Open and the Australian Open in January.
Becky Lynch has revealed she's yet to resign with WWE, despite being in the final two months of her contract.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has agreed to a contract with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal. The 23-year-old Rees-Zammit, one of the best wingers in rugby, announced in January that he was leaving the Welsh national team to pursue a dream of playing in the NFL. He’s projected as a returner/running ba