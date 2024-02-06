Oakville Resident Claims $100,000 Jackpot with INSTANT GOLD PURSUIT

Oakville resident Navjit Badwal is celebrating a windfall of $100,000 after clinching victory with the INSTANT GOLD PURSUIT lottery game.

The 41-year-old, who describes himself as an occasional lottery player, decided to try his luck after spotting a GOLD PURSUIT advertisement on the lottery terminal.

Expressing his surprise and excitement, Navjit said he usually plays the lottery for fun. He is motivated by hearing winners' stories, hoping he might be the following lucky individual. Upon checking his ticket on the OLG app, he was taken aback when the Big Winner screen appeared. Initially skeptical, he double-checked his ticket multiple times before realizing the enormity of his win.

Recalling the moment at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he collected his winnings, Navjit said, "I thought maybe it was a glitch. I scanned it a couple more times and spent the rest of the evening processing it. The next day I took my ticket to the store. It was surreal."

Describing the entire experience as exciting and unreal, Navjit humorously added, "Until you're at the Prize Centre, you still wonder if it's true. I could get used to this."

With plans to secure his financial future, Navjit intends to invest a portion of his winnings wisely and set aside some for leisure. "Maybe a European adventure to see more of the world," he mused.

INSTANT GOLD PURSUIT, available for $25, offers a top prize of $100,000 with the odds of winning any prize at 1 in 3.19. For more information on this and other lottery games, interested individuals can visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca.

The winning ticket was purchased at Preserve Convenience on Preserve Drive in Oakville.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter