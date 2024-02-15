Oakwood: No further action after rollercoaster injury

No further action will be taken against a theme park after a man was injured on a rollercoaster.

The man, who has not been named, was airlifted to hospital after the incident at Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, in October 2022.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the man fall out of a carriage to the ground from the park's Treetops ride.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said examiners found no fault with any of the ride's equipment.

Part of the Treetops ride was taken away and examined by experts at the HSE laboratories in Buxton, Derbyshire.

HSE inspector Joy Gunning said: "During the technical investigation, part of the ride was taken to our laboratories in Buxton for further examination.

"However, we could not identify any fault which might have caused the incident and no further HSE action will be taken.

"Both the ride operator and the injured person have been informed of our decision."